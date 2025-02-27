MISTI Launches Online Filing Service

Filers of Patents, Utility Models, and Industrial Designs will benefit

Cambodia's Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology & Innovation (MISTI) has recently introduced a new online filing system designed to enhance the protection of intellectual property rights and streamline the Patent, Utility Model and Design applications process. This initiative was launched on 14 January 2025, marking a significant step forward in Cambodia's patent management and underscoring the importance to Cambodia of an efficient IP regulatory landscape.

The official launch event was presided over by Minister HEM Vanndy with the participation of representatives from the Cambodian government, the private sector, and domestic and international organisations, including the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the Japan Patent Office (JPO). This new online filing system allows local agents to conveniently submit applications and process payments online, reducing the need for physical submissions to the patent office.

The online filing system currently supports (1) national applications and (2) various foreign application filings, which include the PCT National Phase, Re-Registration of Chinese Patent, Re-Registration of Singapore Patent, EP Validation, Utility Model application, Industrial Design application, and Post Filing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.