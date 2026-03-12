Preregistration Strategies For Safeguarding Trademarks In Myanmar

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.

Myanmar's Trademark Law 2019 introduced a modern framework for the registration, enforcement, and protection of trademarks. However, due to the high volume of applications filed during the soft-opening period of the Intellectual Property Department (IPD), marks submitted from 2022 onward remain pending as the IPD works its way through the applications filed in 2021, which it has been publishing on a monthly basis since May 1, 2024. During this period, businesses should adopt proactive strategies to protect their brands, monitor conflicting marks, and ensure a smooth registration process.

Practical Steps for Safeguarding Pending Marks

While a pending application does not confer full trademark rights, brand owners can take several practical steps to strengthen their position:

Monitor IPD publications. Businesses should regularly review the IPD's monthly gazette to identify any identical or confusingly similar marks at an early stage and prepare timely oppositions in accordance with the Trademark Law's provisions allowing “any interested party” to file an objection to a trademark application.

Businesses should regularly review the IPD's monthly gazette to identify any identical or confusingly similar marks at an early stage and prepare timely oppositions in accordance with the Trademark Law's provisions allowing “any interested party” to file an objection to a trademark application. Monitor market activity. Early detection of potential infringement enables swift action, such as cease-and-desist letters and opposition proceedings. Businesses should monitor competitors, distributors, and retailers for unauthorized use of their marks.

Early detection of potential infringement enables swift action, such as cease-and-desist letters and opposition proceedings. Businesses should monitor competitors, distributors, and retailers for unauthorized use of their marks. Collect evidence of use. Maintaining evidence of use strengthens claims of distinctiveness and supports enforcement efforts. Businesses should keep records of commercial activities, distribution, brand promotion and development, marketing communications, product packaging and labeling, and sales demonstrating brand recognition in Myanmar and internationally, particularly in Southeast Asian markets. Although the Trademark Law 2019 establishes a first-to-file system, evidence of use provides considerable practical support for distinctiveness claims and enforcement actions.

Maintaining evidence of use strengthens claims of distinctiveness and supports enforcement efforts. Businesses should keep records of commercial activities, distribution, brand promotion and development, marketing communications, product packaging and labeling, and sales demonstrating brand recognition in Myanmar and internationally, particularly in Southeast Asian markets. Although the Trademark Law 2019 establishes a first-to-file system, evidence of use provides considerable practical support for distinctiveness claims and enforcement actions. Pursue Interim Enforcement Options. A pending trademark application can be relied upon to oppose or refuse other marks on absolute and/or relative grounds of refusal. In addition, marks with established reputations may be protected under passing-off principles or unfair competition provisions in applicable statutes. Interim remedies to deter misuse are available prior to formal registration.

A pending trademark application can be relied upon to oppose or refuse other marks on absolute and/or relative grounds of refusal. In addition, marks with established reputations may be protected under passing-off principles or unfair competition provisions in applicable statutes. Interim remedies to deter misuse are available prior to formal registration. Consider Priority Claims. Where applicable, brand owners should consider claiming priority through the WTO route to secure an earlier filing date and prevent intervening applications from undermining established claims.

Where applicable, brand owners should consider claiming priority through the WTO route to secure an earlier filing date and prevent intervening applications from undermining established claims. Prepare in Advance for IPD Examination. Brand owners should anticipate potential objections on absolute or relative grounds, including descriptiveness, lack of distinctiveness, or similarity, and prepare supporting evidence in advance. Proactive preparation helps ensure a smoother examination process and reduces the risk of delays.

Conclusion

Although Myanmar's trademark procedures continue to evolve, the application stage need not leave brand owners exposed. A pending application is not a passive phase—it can be actively safeguarded through monitoring, evidence collection, and interim enforcement. Priority claims and advance preparation for examination further strengthen protection and reduce delays.

Safeguarding trademarks in Myanmar begins well before the certificate of registration is issued. Pending marks are valuable assets when managed strategically—particularly with tailored local advice that considers options for monitoring, evidence preparation, and enforcement options to ensure brands remain protected throughout the application process.

