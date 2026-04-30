Trademarking Colours: Legal Boundaries Of Brand Hues

In the conventional Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) landscape, trademarks were only associated with words, symbols, and logos. But in an era of increasing market congestion, assorted brands have made a shift for more sensory based marketing instead of sticking to the traditional ways in order to absorb more consumers.

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Introduction

In the conventional Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) landscape, trademarks were only associated with words, symbols, and logos. But in an era of increasing market congestion, assorted brands have made a shift for more sensory based marketing instead of sticking to the traditional ways in order to absorb more consumers. One such way is color trademarks as they have evolved into one of the most influential yet legally contested assets.

The name of a brand defines its identity whereas a color scheme reflects how a brand is perceived. The iconic soles of Christian Louboutin and the distinctive purple of Cadbury demonstrate how colors have evolved into a potential indicator of a brand identity and consumer recognition. But this also gives rise to a legal issue whether a brand claims exclusive rights or monopoly over a color within the visible spectrum. This blog seeks for the answer to this issue by exploring the legal boundaries of having exclusive rights over a color and strict legal standards adopted by trademark authorities to prevent the monopolization of the color spectrum.

Concept of Colour Trademark

Color trademarks refer to non-conventional trademarks where a color is associated to identify a company’s commercial source of goods & services. It refers to a safeguard granted to a particular color or to a color scheme that distinctively identifies the product and services of a given brand. Unlike traditional trademarks here the visual element itself acts as a distinctive component for a brand. Trademark law classifies these into two distinct categories:

Single color trademark – This involves protection in regard to a particular shade of a single color which is associated with the brands products and services. In order to qualify as a trademark distinctness must be acquired through use, the customers could recognize that certain color is associated with this brand. Since colors are limited and of wide use trademark authorities apply strict standards for their protection and access. Eg – UPS brown Combination of colors – where a trademark involves two or more colors which are used as a combination in a distinctive pattern or arrangement, combinations are much easier to register as compared to single colors as distinctiveness in color can be made more evident. Eg – Red, white, and blue of Pepsi.

Legal Framework in India

In India, color trademark protection is governed under The Trademark Act 1999. The act itself does not explicitly define color trademark, but its broad definition of “Mark” recognizes colors as registrable elements under certain circumstances.

Section 2(1)(m): “mark” includes a device, brand, heading, label, ticket, name, signature, word, letter, numeral, shape of goods, packaging, or combination of colors or any combination thereof [1]

“mark” includes a device, brand, heading, label, ticket, name, signature, word, letter, numeral, shape of goods, packaging, or thereof Section 2(1)(zb): this section defines a trademark as a mark which is capable of being represented graphically explicitly including a “combination of colors”.

this section defines a trademark as a mark which is capable of being represented graphically explicitly including a “combination of colors”. Section 10: provides for limitations regarding color. This limitation allows trademarks to be limited to a particular color.

Although the act mentions the term “combination of colors,” Indian courts have evolved to recognize that a single color can also be protected with the condition implying it proves its “distinctive character.”

Requirements for Trademarking a colour

For getting a color trademark registered there is a need to pass a certain test as color monopolizing is not granted easily within the trademark act 1999. Following are the legal tests:

Distinctiveness and Secondary Meaning – When it comes to trademarking a color, the key factor here is distinctiveness, basically whether people see that color and immediately think of your brand. Colors do not naturally stand out as trademarks the way logos or names do, so you have to prove that your color has become strongly linked to your business over time. To think of Tiffany's robin egg blue, the color did not start out as trademarks. But because the companies used them consistently for years, customers now instantly connect those colors with the brand. Non-Functionality Doctrine – another key rule is that color cannot be functional. Under the non-functionality doctrine, trademark protection is not allowed if the color gives the product or technical advantages. For example, colors that show flavor, function as safety warnings, or highlight product features are considered functional. Granting exclusive rights over such colors would block competitors from using them fairly. That is why trademark protection only applies when a color works purely as a brand symbol, not as a functional element. Evidence of Consumer Recognition – to secure protection for a color trademark, it is vital to show that consumers truly connect the color with your brand. Trademark offices usually expect strong proof that the color has become distinctive in the marketplace. This evidence can take many forms, major advertising campaigns that highlight the color, surveys showing that people link the color directly to your brand, and years of consistent use in packaging, products, or marketing.

Taken all together, these elements show whether the color has built enough distinctiveness to qualify as a trademark.

Landmark Cases: The judicial pulse

Colgate Palmolive Company V. Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt Ltd.(2003)[2] – The Delhi High Court ruled that a particular color combination, one third red and two thirds white on a container can be legally protected. The court stressed that what matters is the overall impression created by the colors together, not the individual colors on their own. In other words, it is the unique look and feel of the combination that signals to consumers where the product comes from, making it eligible for trademark protection.

Christian Louboutin V. Pawan Kumar (2018) [3]– The Delhi High Court recognized the famous “Red sole” as a well-known trademark. However, in the 2018 case of Christian Louboutin SAS v. Abu Baker, a single judge bench ruled that, under a strict reading of the Indian Trademarks Act, a single color by itself cannot qualify as a trademark. This decision highlights the uncertainty that still exists in India’s intellectual property law, showing how courts can differ on whether colors alone deserve trademark protection.

Challenges in colour trademark protection

Trademark law does allow colors to be protected but putting that into practice is not simple. Courts and trademark authorities tread carefully when granting exclusive rights over colors because colors are limited in number and widely used across industries.

Limited Availability of color – one of the main challenges with the color trademarks is that there are only so many colors to go around. If exclusive rights were granted too freely, it could leave other businesses in the same industry with fewer options for branding. Risk of monopolization – giving a company exclusive rights over a color can end up monopolizing a valuable resource in the marketplace which could make it harder for competitors to use that color in their own products, packaging, or marketing. Difficulty in proving distinctiveness – showing that a color has truly become distinctive is no easy task. Since colors do not naturally stand out as trademarks, businesses have to prove that consumers link the colors to their brand.

Conclusion

Color trademarks sit at the tricky crossroads of branding and legal protection, pushing trademark law beyond traditional names and logos into non- traditional marks like colors. For a color to qualify, it must be distinctive, nonfunctional, and backed by unmistakable evidence that consumers recognize it as tied to a specific brand. Under India’s Trademarks Act,1999, these claims are carefully scrutinized to avoid unfair restriction in the marketplace. Because proving distinctiveness is so demanding, color trademarks remain relatively rare.

Footnotes

[1] Trademarks Act, 1999, § 2(1)(m), No. 47 of 1999, India

[2] Colgate Palmolive Company v. Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd., 2003 (27) PTC 478 (Del).

[3] Christian Louboutin SAS v. Pawan Kumar & Ors., 2018 (76) PTC 192 (Del).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.