[Blog] Hausse des taxes de marques en Russie dès octobre 2025

L'office russe (ROSPATENT) vient d'annoncer une
augmentation des taxes de dépôt et de renouvellement
des marques, avec prise d'effet au 4 octobre 2025.
Cette augmentation est de 500 roubles (environ 5.14€) par
produit ou service supplémentaire au-delà de 10 par
classe.
Si vous avez déjà des marques enregistrées
ou un nouveau projet en Russie, nous vous invitons à
contacter votre conseil habituel pour vérifier les
conséquences de cette augmentation et déterminer une
stratégie adaptée.
