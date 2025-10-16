ARTICLE
16 October 2025

[Blog] Hausse des taxes de marques en Russie dès octobre 2025

L'office russe (ROSPATENT) vient d'annoncer une augmentation des taxes de dépôt et de renouvellement des marques...
L'office russe (ROSPATENT) vient d'annoncer une augmentation des taxes de dépôt et de renouvellement des marques, avec prise d'effet au 4 octobre 2025.

Cette augmentation est de 500 roubles (environ 5.14€) par produit ou service supplémentaire au-delà de 10 par classe.

Si vous avez déjà des marques enregistrées ou un nouveau projet en Russie, nous vous invitons à contacter votre conseil habituel pour vérifier les conséquences de cette augmentation et déterminer une stratégie adaptée.

