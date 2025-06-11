Platforms Pay The Price: Insights From Vítor Palmela Fidalgo

Vítor Palmela Fidalgo shares his insights in "Platforms Pay the Price", published in WIPR – World IP Review, Issue 1 (2025), which explores the growing accountability of online platforms as evolving European regulations push them to take greater responsibility for counterfeit goods sold by third-party vendors.
As Vítor highlights, proactive enforcement, strategic compliance, and AI tools are becoming increasingly important in mitigating risk and protecting brand integrity, as content moderation grows more complex with AI at its core.
Read the full interview on WIPR Issue 1, 2025 - pg. 34-35.
