Alpine's Revival: From Rally Champion To Racing Legend, Powered By IP Protection

The Revival of Alpine by Renault

Alpineis more than just a brand; it's a story of passion and renewal. Founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé, a young motorsport enthusiast, Alpine was named after his favorite playground – the Alps.

The company took off with the original A110 in 1962, and by the early 1970s, Alpine was dominating the rally scene, even winning the Monte Carlo Rally in 1971 and 1973.

Alpine's racing spirit is in its DNA, with victories in endurance races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and even Formula 1, cementing its reputation as a sporting brand.

A crucial part of its success is intellectual property law.

