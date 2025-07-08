Court Of Appeal, July 3, 2025, Revocation Action, UPC_CoA_178/2025

1 Key takeaways

Separate court fees are required for appeals in revocation actions and counterclaims for revocation

Revocation actions and counterclaims for revocation are treated as separate actions, even if jointly decided in a single document by the Court of First Instance. Each action requires its own appeal fee.

Withdrawal of actions is permitted before a final decision

The claimant may withdraw both the revocation action and the counterclaim for revocation with agreement of the defendant. Upon withdrawal, the underlying first instance decision becomes ineffective, and the appeals are rendered moot.

Only partial reimbursement of court fees is available upon withdrawal

The Rules of Procedure allow for a 60 % refund of court fees in the event of withdrawal, not a full refund. Separate actions mean separate reimbursement calculations.

No cost decision is required if parties waive cost applications

If both parties waive their rights to apply for a cost decision regarding representation, the Court will not issue a cost order.

2 Division

Court of Appeal

3 UPC number

UPC_CoA_178/2025

4 Type of proceedings

revocation action, withdrawal

5 Parties

Claimant: DVANCED BIONICS AG, Switzerland; ADVANCED BIONICS GMBH, Germany; ADVANCED BIONICS SARL, France

Defendant: MED-EL ELEKTROMEDIZINISCHE GERÄTE GESELLSCHAFT m.b.H., Austria

6 Patent

EP 4 074 373

7 Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 265 RoP, Rule 370 RoP, Art. 32(1) UPCA

2025-07-03-CoA-UPC_CoA_178-2025-ORD_26360-2025-App_25616-2025

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.