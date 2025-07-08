ARTICLE
8 July 2025

LD Munich, July 2, 2025, Procedural Order On Security For Procedural Costs (R. 158 RoP), UPC_CFI_245/2025

Germany Intellectual Property
Michael Kobler and Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
1. Key takeaways

An intervener on the Defendant's side does not have to provide security for procedural costs pursuant to Rule 158 RoP.

While the intervener is to be treated as a party pursuant to Rule 315.4 RoP and may be liable for cost reimbursement as such, this is a different question from whether they have to provide security pursuant to Rule 158 RoP. This – latter – question is answered in the negative, based on the Court of Appeal's reasoning in AorticLab v. Emboline (UPC_CoA_393/2025 APL_20694/2025).

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_245/2025

ORD_28635/2025 in ACT_13628/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Request for procedural security in main infringement action

5. Parties

CLAIMANT: SWARCO FUTURIT Verkehrssignalsysteme Ges.m.b.H. (Neutal, Austria)

DEFENDANT: Yunex GmbH (Munich, Germany)

INTERVENER: Shenzen Dianming Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenzen, P.R. China)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 643 717

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 158 RoP, Rule 315.4 RoP

Michael Kobler
Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
