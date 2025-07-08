LD Munich, July 3, 2025, Procedural Order On Security For Costs (R. 158 RoP), UPC_CFI_127/2024 Et Al

1 Key takeaways

Even if the Defendant of an infringement action is, formally, at the same time the Claimant of a counterclaim for revocation, they are entitled to a security also for procedural costs caused by filing the counterclaim for revocation pursuant to Art. 69(4) UPCA and Rule 158.1 RoP.

According to the Court of Appeal's decision in Emboline/AorticLab (UPC_CoA_383/2025, APL_20694/2025), a Claimant is, in principle, not entitled to a procedural security pursuant to Rule 158 RoP. However, this cannot apply in case of a counterclaim for revocation. Otherwise, the Defendant of an infringement action could be limited inappropriately in their defense, because they were forced to file a counterclaim for revocation to object to the validity of the patent-in-suit without the prospect of reimbursement of the costs caused by raising this defense.

2 Division

Local Division Munich

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_127/2024 and UPC_CFI_149/2024

ORD_47961/2024, ORD_18005/2025, ORD_49715/2024, and ORD_18004/2025

4 Type of proceedings

Requests for procedural security with regard to counterclaims for revocation

5 Parties

CLAIMANT:

Headwater Research LLC (Tyler, United States)

DEFENDANTS:

Motorola Mobility LLC (Chicago, United States) Motorola International Sales LLC (Chicago, United States) Motorola Mobility Germany GmbH (Oberursel, Germany) Flextronics International Europe B.V. (Oostrum, Netherlands)

6 Patent(s)

EP 3 110 072

7 Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 158 RoP, Art. 69(4) UPCA

2025-7-3 UPC_CFI_127_2024 ORD_18005_2025_de

