ARTICLE
8 July 2025

LD Munich, July 3, 2025, Procedural Order On Security For Costs (R. 158 RoP), UPC_CFI_127/2024 Et Al

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
Even if the Defendant of an infringement action is, formally, at the same time the Claimant of a counterclaim for revocation, they are entitled to a security also for procedural costs caused by filing...
Germany Intellectual Property
Michael Kobler and Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1 Key takeaways

Even if the Defendant of an infringement action is, formally, at the same time the Claimant of a counterclaim for revocation, they are entitled to a security also for procedural costs caused by filing the counterclaim for revocation pursuant to Art. 69(4) UPCA and Rule 158.1 RoP.

According to the Court of Appeal's decision in Emboline/AorticLab (UPC_CoA_383/2025, APL_20694/2025), a Claimant is, in principle, not entitled to a procedural security pursuant to Rule 158 RoP. However, this cannot apply in case of a counterclaim for revocation. Otherwise, the Defendant of an infringement action could be limited inappropriately in their defense, because they were forced to file a counterclaim for revocation to object to the validity of the patent-in-suit without the prospect of reimbursement of the costs caused by raising this defense.

2 Division

Local Division Munich

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_127/2024 and UPC_CFI_149/2024

ORD_47961/2024, ORD_18005/2025, ORD_49715/2024, and ORD_18004/2025

4 Type of proceedings

Requests for procedural security with regard to counterclaims for revocation

5 Parties

CLAIMANT:

Headwater Research LLC (Tyler, United States)

DEFENDANTS:

  1. Motorola Mobility LLC (Chicago, United States)
  2. Motorola International Sales LLC (Chicago, United States)
  3. Motorola Mobility Germany GmbH (Oberursel, Germany)
  4. Flextronics International Europe B.V. (Oostrum, Netherlands)

6 Patent(s)

EP 3 110 072

7 Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 158 RoP, Art. 69(4) UPCA

2025-7-3 UPC_CFI_127_2024 ORD_18005_2025_de

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Kobler
Michael Kobler
Photo of Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More