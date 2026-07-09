Thailand Intensifies Competition Enforcement In Specific Sectors

On July 7, 2026, the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) issued a press release announcing the establishment of two new subcommittees designed to intensify oversight of digital platforms and modern trade...

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On July 7, 2026, the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) issued a press release announcing the establishment of two new subcommittees designed to intensify oversight of digital platforms and modern trade businesses. The formation of the digital platform subcommittee marks a significant escalation in competition enforcement following the TCCT’s Guidelines on Multi-Sided Platforms and E-Commerce Businesses, which took effect on March 25, 2026. Platform operators, sellers, and related service providers should expect heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential investigations into practices already flagged under the March guidelines.

Two Dedicated Enforcement Bodies

The first new body is the digital platform subcommittee—formally the Subcommittee on Supervision, Monitoring, and Prevention of Trade Conduct in Digital Platform Business. It is tasked with driving intensive oversight of digital platform businesses. It will coordinate with government agencies, the private sector, business operators, and other relevant stakeholders to supervise and prevent trade conduct that may affect competition, and to promote free and fair competition in the digital platform sector. The subcommittee will be composed of TCCT members and representatives from the Department of Internal Trade.

The second body—the Subcommittee on Determining Guidelines and Action Plans Concerning Competition Conditions in Modern Wholesale and Retail Business—will study, analyze, and monitor market structure in modern wholesale and retail businesses, compile databases to analyze retail business concentration, assess impacts on small-scale operators, and propose supervisory measures for the retail sector. TCCT members will serve on the subcommittee alongside experts from government and private organizations, including the Office of Industrial Economics, the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion, the Thai SME Federation, and the Thai SME Council.

Operational Impact for Industry Participants

These subcommittees provide the TCCT with a focused mechanism to investigate various trade practices deemed unfair, and the TCCT has authority under the Trade Competition Act to issue cease-and-desist orders and impose penalties.

Business operators in these sectors should anticipate that the subcommittees’ coordination mandates will translate into more frequent information requests for market studies and sector inquiries, industry consultations, stakeholder collaborations, and joint enforcement actions with other regulators. The subcommittees’ explicit charge to prevent conduct that may affect competition signals a proactive posture rather than reactive, complaint-based enforcement. All related parties in the modern trade sector (including department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenient stores, and specialty stores) and in the digital platform sector (including e-marketplaces, online sellers, carriers, advertisers, and payment service providers operating on or alongside platforms) will also fall within the subcommittee’s oversight remit.

Recommended Next Steps for Business Operators

Business operators in the digital platform and modern trade industries should consider conducting internal compliance assessments and updating policies before the subcommittee initiates enforcement proceedings. Given the TCCT’s stated commitment to keeping pace with rapidly changing business dynamics and fostering a free and fair competitive environment, early compliance steps will be important.

In particular, digital platform operators and participants should review the following against the restrictions detailed in the March guidelines:

Commercial terms and contractual arrangements

Algorithmic pricing and ranking mechanisms

Data-handling practices

More broadly, all businesses operating in the Thai market should take note of the TCCT’s move toward more sector-specific and proactive enforcement, and maintain operational preparedness to ensure that commercial practices are aligned with the latest guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.