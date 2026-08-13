- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Australia
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What's Inside This Issue?
This edition of the K&L Gates “Competition and Consumer Law Round-Up” provides a summary of recent and significant updates from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), as well as other noteworthy developments in the competition and consumer law space. If you would like any additional details about the issues outlined in this newsletter or wish to discuss them further, please reach out to any member of the K&L Gates Competition and Consumer Law team.
Enforcement
- ACCC Commences Proceedings Against Grill’d for Alleged Greenwashing Claims
- JB Hi-Fi to Refund More Than AU$250,000 Following ACCC Investigation Into Misleading Pricing Practices
- ACCC Calls for a Stronger Horticulture Code as Fruitico and Fresh Express Pay Record Penalties for Alleged Breaches
- Dusk in Court Over Sale of Thousands of Allegedly Noncompliant Button Battery Products
Mergers and Acquisitions
- Acquisitions Register Update: FY2025/2026
- Peter Warren’s Acquisition of Wakeling Automotive Sites and Trescal’s Acquisition of TR Calibration Require Phase 2 Review by the ACCC
- ACCC Approves Ampol’s Acquisition of EG Australia, Subject to Conditions
- ACCC Opposes Coles’ Acquisition of a Supermarket and Liquor Site in Kalgoorlie
- ACCC Approves Heidelberg’s Acquisition of Maas’s Construction Materials Business Subject to Conditions
Notifications and Authorisations
- ACCC Grants Authorisation for Air Cargo Alliance
- ACCC Grants Interim Authorisation for Preparatory Steps to Establish Joint Venture for Commercial Cash Distribution
- ACCC Grants Exemptions From the Cash Acceptance Industry Codes to Petro National Pty Ltd and Ampol Australia Petroleum Pty Ltd
Noteworthy Developments
- Joint Statement: Regulators Strengthen Joint Oversight of Digital Platforms
- ACCC Issues Class Exemption for Global Supply Chain Disruptions
- ACCC Review Shows That Misleading and High-Pressure Unsolicited Sales Practices Are Widespread
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