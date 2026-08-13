What's Inside This Issue?

This edition of the K&L Gates “Competition and Consumer Law Round-Up” provides a summary of recent and significant updates from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), as well as other noteworthy developments in the competition and consumer law space. If you would like any additional details about the issues outlined in this newsletter or wish to discuss them further, please reach out to any member of the K&L Gates Competition and Consumer Law team.

Enforcement

ACCC Commences Proceedings Against Grill’d for Alleged Greenwashing Claims

JB Hi-Fi to Refund More Than AU$250,000 Following ACCC Investigation Into Misleading Pricing Practices

ACCC Calls for a Stronger Horticulture Code as Fruitico and Fresh Express Pay Record Penalties for Alleged Breaches

Dusk in Court Over Sale of Thousands of Allegedly Noncompliant Button Battery Products

Mergers and Acquisitions

Acquisitions Register Update: FY2025/2026

Peter Warren’s Acquisition of Wakeling Automotive Sites and Trescal’s Acquisition of TR Calibration Require Phase 2 Review by the ACCC

ACCC Approves Ampol’s Acquisition of EG Australia, Subject to Conditions

ACCC Opposes Coles’ Acquisition of a Supermarket and Liquor Site in Kalgoorlie

ACCC Approves Heidelberg’s Acquisition of Maas’s Construction Materials Business Subject to Conditions

Notifications and Authorisations

ACCC Grants Authorisation for Air Cargo Alliance

ACCC Grants Interim Authorisation for Preparatory Steps to Establish Joint Venture for Commercial Cash Distribution

ACCC Grants Exemptions From the Cash Acceptance Industry Codes to Petro National Pty Ltd and Ampol Australia Petroleum Pty Ltd

Noteworthy Developments

Joint Statement: Regulators Strengthen Joint Oversight of Digital Platforms

ACCC Issues Class Exemption for Global Supply Chain Disruptions

ACCC Review Shows That Misleading and High-Pressure Unsolicited Sales Practices Are Widespread

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