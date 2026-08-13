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13 August 2026

Competition And Consumer Law Round-Up

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K&L Gates LLP

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This edition of the K&L Gates Competition and Consumer Law Round-Up examines recent enforcement actions by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, including greenwashing allegations, misleading pricing investigations, and record penalties for horticulture code breaches. The newsletter also covers significant merger reviews, authorisations for industry collaborations, and emerging regulatory developments affecting digital platforms and supply chain disruptions.
Australia Antitrust/Competition Law
Ayman Guirguis,James Gray,Jessica Lim
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Ayman Guirguis’s articles from K&L Gates LLP are most popular:
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What's Inside This Issue?

This edition of the K&L Gates “Competition and Consumer Law Round-Up” provides a summary of recent and significant updates from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), as well as other noteworthy developments in the competition and consumer law space. If you would like any additional details about the issues outlined in this newsletter or wish to discuss them further, please reach out to any member of the K&L Gates Competition and Consumer Law team.

Enforcement

  • ACCC Commences Proceedings Against Grill’d for Alleged Greenwashing Claims
  • JB Hi-Fi to Refund More Than AU$250,000 Following ACCC Investigation Into Misleading Pricing Practices
  • ACCC Calls for a Stronger Horticulture Code as Fruitico and Fresh Express Pay Record Penalties for Alleged Breaches
  • Dusk in Court Over Sale of Thousands of Allegedly Noncompliant Button Battery Products

Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Acquisitions Register Update: FY2025/2026
  • Peter Warren’s Acquisition of Wakeling Automotive Sites and Trescal’s Acquisition of TR Calibration Require Phase 2 Review by the ACCC
  • ACCC Approves Ampol’s Acquisition of EG Australia, Subject to Conditions
  • ACCC Opposes Coles’ Acquisition of a Supermarket and Liquor Site in Kalgoorlie
  • ACCC Approves Heidelberg’s Acquisition of Maas’s Construction Materials Business Subject to Conditions

Notifications and Authorisations

  • ACCC Grants Authorisation for Air Cargo Alliance
  • ACCC Grants Interim Authorisation for Preparatory Steps to Establish Joint Venture for Commercial Cash Distribution
  • ACCC Grants Exemptions From the Cash Acceptance Industry Codes to Petro National Pty Ltd and Ampol Australia Petroleum Pty Ltd

Noteworthy Developments

  • Joint Statement: Regulators Strengthen Joint Oversight of Digital Platforms
  • ACCC Issues Class Exemption for Global Supply Chain Disruptions
  • ACCC Review Shows That Misleading and High-Pressure Unsolicited Sales Practices Are Widespread

Click here to view the Round-Up.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Ayman Guirguis
Ayman Guirguis
Photo of James Gray
James Gray
Photo of Lauren Han
Lauren Han
Photo of Jessica Lim
Jessica Lim
Photo of Jenna Yim
Jenna Yim
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