Thailand Invites Feedback On Draft Rules For Advance Competition Decisions

On February 4, 2026, the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) released a draft notification outlining updated criteria and procedures for requesting advance decisions under section 59 of the Trade Competition Act (TCA). This draft is now open for public comment through the TCCT website until March 5, 2026.

Section 59 of the TCA lets businesses proactively ask the TCCT to review whether a planned activity, such as a business strategy, marketing program, or other proposed conduct, could potentially violate the TCA. The major limitation is that this mechanism cannot be used for merger‑control matters.

The new draft aims to make the process more accessible and user‑friendly. Key updates include allowing for electronic submission of requests and establishing a shorter notification timeframe, requiring the TCCT to explain any delay to the 60‑day review period within 7 days instead of the previous 15 days.

For many businesses, this preliminary consultation tool is an effective way to reduce regulatory and competition‑law risks. Businesses that have taken advantage of this process have found that obtaining an advance decision can provide meaningful legal certainty, as the decision is binding once issued.

