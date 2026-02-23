ARTICLE
23 February 2026

Thailand Invites Feedback On Draft Rules For Advance Competition Decisions

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins logo
Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Explore Firm Details
On February 4, 2026, the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) released a draft notification outlining updated criteria and procedures for requesting advance decisions...
Thailand Antitrust/Competition Law
Kobkit Thienpreecha,Nutavit Sirikan,Nontakorn Soosilwat
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Kobkit Thienpreecha’s articles from Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular:
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp and International Law topic(s)

On February 4, 2026, the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) released a draft notification outlining updated criteria and procedures for requesting advance decisions under section 59 of the Trade Competition Act (TCA). This draft is now open for public comment through the TCCT website until March 5, 2026.

Section 59 of the TCA lets businesses proactively ask the TCCT to review whether a planned activity, such as a business strategy, marketing program, or other proposed conduct, could potentially violate the TCA. The major limitation is that this mechanism cannot be used for merger‑control matters.

The new draft aims to make the process more accessible and user‑friendly. Key updates include allowing for electronic submission of requests and establishing a shorter notification timeframe, requiring the TCCT to explain any delay to the 60‑day review period within 7 days instead of the previous 15 days.

For many businesses, this preliminary consultation tool is an effective way to reduce regulatory and competition‑law risks. Businesses that have taken advantage of this process have found that obtaining an advance decision can provide meaningful legal certainty, as the decision is binding once issued.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kobkit Thienpreecha
Kobkit Thienpreecha
Photo of Nutavit Sirikan
Nutavit Sirikan
Photo of Natthan Chaimontri
Natthan Chaimontri
Photo of Nontakorn Soosilwat
Nontakorn Soosilwat
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More