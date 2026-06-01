Understanding Abuse Of Dominance Under The Competition Act From The Supreme Court’s NSE Co-Location Decision

The Supreme Court’s recent decision in the NSE Co-Location Case has emerged as one of the most important developments in Indian competition law and abuse of dominance jurisprudence in recent years.

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I. Introduction

The Supreme Court’s recent decision in the NSE Co-Location Case has emerged as one of the most important developments in Indian competition law and abuse of dominance jurisprudence in recent years. While the immediate dispute concerned allegations relating to co-location facilities offered by the National Stock Exchange (“NSE”), the broader significance of the ruling extends far beyond the securities market.

In Manoj K. Sheth vs Secretary, Competition Commission of India & Anr., the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (“NCLAT”) decision upholding the Competition Commission of India’s (“CCI”) closure order under Section 26(2) of the Competition Act, 2002. The allegations centred around abuse of dominant position, denial of market access, discriminatory treatment and anti-competitive conduct arising from NSE’s co-location infrastructure.

The ruling offers important guidance on Section 4 of the Competition Act, abuse of dominance enforcement, judicial review of CCI orders, market foreclosure analysis and the evidentiary standards applicable in competition law proceedings. More importantly, the ruling arrives at a time when India is actively debating digital competition law, platform regulation, gatekeeper obligations and the future regulation of dominant digital enterprises. The decision therefore provides useful insight into how Indian courts may approach abuse of dominance claims in increasingly technology-driven and infrastructure-intensive markets.

II. Why the case is important for section 4 competition act jurisprudence?

The most significant aspect of the case is the manner in which the dispute reinforces the fundamental distinction between dominance and abuse under Section 4 of the Competition Act. Indian competition law does not prohibit dominance. A dominant position by itself is not unlawful. Section 4 of the Competition Act prohibits only the abuse of dominant position.

This distinction is critical in modern markets characterised by network effects, technological advantages, infrastructure investments and economies of scale. Businesses frequently acquire market power through innovation, investment, efficiency and superior technology. Such advantages do not automatically constitute abuse of dominance.

The case reinforces the principle that abuse of dominance cannot be presumed merely because a dominant enterprise enjoys commercial or technological advantages. The focus of competition law remains on exclusionary conduct, anti-competitive conduct, denial of market access and market foreclosure. This approach is particularly relevant for digital platforms, stock exchanges, cloud computing providers, artificial intelligence companies, data-driven businesses and technology infrastructure providers where competitive advantages often arise naturally from scale and innovation.

III. Section 26(2) competition act: why the closure order matters?

A key legal aspect of the NSE Co-Location Case relates to Section 26(2) of the Competition Act. The CCI closed the matter at the prima facie stage under Section 26(2) after concluding that the allegations did not warrant a detailed investigation by the Director General. The NCLAT upheld the closure order and the Supreme Court has now declined to interfere. This aspect of the decision may have significant implications for future abuse of dominance litigation.

Section 26(2) closure orders play an important role in filtering complaints that do not disclose a prima facie case of anti-competitive conduct. The Supreme Court’s refusal to disturb the closure order suggests continued judicial deference towards the CCI’s economic assessment and competition analysis at the threshold stage.

For complainants, this may indicate that allegations of abuse of dominance, denial of market access or discriminatory conduct must be supported by stronger economic evidence even at the initial stages of competition proceedings. For businesses, the ruling provides greater certainty that competition investigations are unlikely to be initiated solely on the basis of commercial grievances or allegations of unfair treatment unsupported by evidence of competitive harm.

IV. Abuse of dominance and the growing importance of economic evidence

One of the clearest messages emerging from the NSE Co-Location Case is the increasing importance of economic evidence in Indian competition law. Modern abuse of dominance analysis is increasingly effects-based rather than form-based. Competition authorities and courts are no longer concerned solely with whether a dominant enterprise has adopted a particular business practice. The focus is increasingly on whether the conduct produces anti-competitive effects capable of harming the competitive process. This trend mirrors developments in international competition law and antitrust enforcement. The concepts of market foreclosure, exclusionary conduct, barriers to entry, raising rivals ‘costs and competitive harm are becoming increasingly central to abuse of dominance investigations.

The NSE Co-Location Case demonstrates that allegations of preferential treatment or competitive advantage may not be sufficient unless they can be linked to actual market foreclosure or anti-competitive effects.

For businesses operating digital platforms, online marketplaces, exchanges, fintech ecosystems and network-based infrastructure, the ruling reinforces the importance of economic evidence in competition law proceedings.

V. Denial of market access under section 4(2)(c)

Denial of market access remains one of the most frequently invoked grounds in abuse of dominance complaints. However, the decision highlights the distinction between competitive disadvantage and denial of market access.

Competition law does not guarantee identical commercial outcomes. Nor does it prohibit every form of differential treatment. The legal question is whether the conduct effectively restricts a competitor’s ability to participate in the relevant market. This requires evidence of exclusionary effects rather than mere allegations of unequal treatment.

The distinction is particularly important in technology-driven markets where businesses routinely offer differentiated access, premium infrastructure services, customised commercial arrangements and tiered service models.

As digital competition law evolves in India, future denial of market access claims involving digital platforms, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence systems and technology ecosystems are likely to be assessed through a similarly rigorous lens.

VI. Market foreclosure, exclusionary conduct and anti-competitive effects

The concept of market foreclosure lies at the heart of abuse of dominance enforcement. It occurs when the conduct of a dominant enterprise substantially impairs the ability of competitors to compete effectively in the market. Such conduct may involve denial of market access, refusal to deal, discriminatory conditions, exclusionary agreements or control over essential infrastructure.

This case illustrates the growing importance of market foreclosure analysis in Indian competition law. Rather than focusing solely on allegations of preferential treatment, competition authorities increasingly examine whether the conduct has the potential to distort market structure, reduce competition, create barriers to entry or eliminate competitive constraints.

This approach is particularly relevant in digital markets where competitive advantages often arise from data concentration, network effects, platform ecosystems, algorithmic optimisation and technological infrastructure. The ruling underscores that market foreclosure remains the central analytical framework for abuse of dominance claims under Section 4 of the Competition Act.

VII. The increasing interface between competition law and sectoral regulation

Another important aspect of the case concerns the relationship between competition law and sectoral regulation. The allegations arose in a highly regulated market already subject to oversight by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”).

Competition law and sectoral regulation serve different objectives. Sectoral regulators focus on industry-specific governance, compliance and market integrity whereas the CCI focuses on preserving competition and preventing anti-competitive conduct.

This case reinforces the principle that conduct capable of attracting scrutiny from a sectoral regulator does not automatically amount to abuse of dominant position under the Competition Act. This distinction has significant implications for regulated industries including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, digital infrastructure, energy and technology platforms.

As regulatory overlap increases, businesses must navigate both competition law compliance and sector-specific regulatory obligations.

VIII. What the ruling means for digital competition law and digital platforms

The significance of this case extends beyond traditional competition law. India is currently considering a Digital Competition Law framework aimed at regulating Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises and large digital platforms. The proposed framework would introduce ex ante obligations and enhanced scrutiny of digital gatekeepers.

Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court’s approach in the NSE Co-Location Case is particularly instructive. The ruling reinforces the traditional effects-based framework under the Competition Act where abuse of dominance requires evidence of: -

anti-competitive conduct, denial of market access, market foreclosure and competitive harm.

This decision highlights the continuing relevance of established competition law principles even as India moves towards a specialised digital competition regime.

IX. Key takeaways

The NSE Co-Location Case is not merely a dispute involving a stock exchange, it is an important indicator of how Indian competition law is evolving. The decision suggests continued judicial deference to CCI closure orders under Section 26(2), greater reliance on economic evidence, a stronger focus on market foreclosure and competitive harm, and a more nuanced understanding of denial of market access under Section 4 of the Competition Act. Competition compliance can no longer be viewed solely through the lens of market share or dominance. Increasingly, the focus is on market effects, access frameworks, exclusionary conduct and objective business justifications. As abuse of dominance enforcement continues to evolve, businesses should expect greater scrutiny of access policies, platform governance structures, infrastructure allocation mechanisms and commercial practices that may affect competition.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s ruling in this case represents an important development in Indian competition law, abuse of dominance jurisprudence and digital competition regulation.

Although the dispute arose from a specific set of allegations involving co-location services, its broader significance lies in what it reveals about Section 4 of the Competition Act, denial of market access claims, market foreclosure analysis, Section 26(2) closure orders, judicial review of CCI decisions and the future direction of competition law in India. The ruling serves as a timely reminder that successful abuse of dominance claims require more than allegations of unfairness. They require:-

Evidence of anti-competitive conduct, Exclusionary effects, denial of market access and Harm to the competitive process itself.

As India moves towards a more sophisticated competition law and digital competition framework, these principles are likely to remain at the centre of antitrust enforcement for years to come.

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