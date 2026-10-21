Understanding Tax Reforms In Egypt In 2026

Egypt’s 2026 tax reforms bring major changes to income tax, VAT, tax administration, dispute settlement, and State-owned companies.The reforms are intended to simplify tax procedures, support investment and productive activities, improve business liquidity and strengthen the relationship between taxpayers and the tax administration. The Ministry of Finance has described the second tax-facilitation package as a set of measures aimed at reducing tax burdens, encouraging investment and production, and simplifying tax procedures.

For businesses operating in Egypt, the practical impact extends beyond individual tax rates or exemptions. Companies should reassess their tax positions, contractual arrangements, investment structures, compliance procedures and cash-flow planning in light of the new rules.

Review of Tax Positions and Investment Structures

The 2026 income tax reforms may affect companies holding or transferring securities, receiving dividends, financing infrastructure projects or considering a listing on the Egyptian Exchange.

The changes to the treatment of listed and unlisted securities, dividend distributions, share transfers and share swaps should be considered when evaluating existing and planned investment structures. In particular, companies should review the tax consequences of disposals and acquisitions and assess whether available incentives can be incorporated into future transactions.

The reforms also introduce incentives connected with infrastructure financing andEGX listings, which may influence the structuring and timing of qualifying investments. The Ministry of Finance has specifically highlighted the three-year incentive for companies seeking to list on the Egyptian Exchange and measures intended to reduce financing costs for national infrastructure projects.

VAT and Cash-Flow Management

The VAT reforms may have a direct effect on businesses’ working capital and investment decisions.

The revised treatment of qualifying machinery, equipment and medical devices, together with changes to VAT refunds, may reduce the initial tax burden associated with certain investments and improve the timing of VAT recovery. The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the VAT refund period is being shortened, including a reduction for businesses operating under the simplified tax regime and for other businesses meeting the applicable conditions.

Businesses should therefore review their VAT refund procedures, supporting documentation and internal controls to ensure that eligible refund claims can be submitted efficiently and supported by appropriate records.

Tax Compliance and Internal Procedures

The 2026 procedural reforms place continued emphasis on simplifying tax compliance while strengthening the administration of tax obligations.

Businesses should review their registration, filing, accounting and record-keeping procedures to ensure that they reflect the amended Unified Tax Procedures framework. The introduction of a temporary tax card for certain newly established businesses is also intended to facilitate establishment and licensing procedures while the business completes the required formalities.

Companies should also ensure that their accounting systems and supporting documentation are capable of producing reliable information for tax reporting, examinations and potential disputes.

Tax Dispute Management

The extension of the tax dispute settlement framework provides businesses with an additional opportunity to resolve qualifying disputes through the statutory settlement mechanism.

The Egyptian Tax Authority confirms that Law No. 152 of 2026 renews the application of Law No. 79 of 2016 concerning the settlement of tax disputes.

Taxpayers with pending or potentially settleable disputes should therefore review their outstanding tax matters and assess whether settlement may be available under the renewed framework. This should be accompanied by a review of the underlying tax assessments, supporting documentation and potential litigation exposure.

Impact on State-Owned and State-Controlled Companies

Law No. 154 of 2026 introduces an additional financial obligation for companies owned by the State or public legal persons. The law requires qualifying companies to transfer a prescribed percentage of their net profits to the State Treasury.

Affected companies should incorporate this obligation into their annual financial planning, profit-allocation procedures and cash-flow forecasts. Their ownership structure, distributable profits and applicable statutory requirements should be reviewed before finalizing profit distributions.

Financial and Operational Planning

The cumulative effect of the 2026 reforms should be considered as part of broader financial planning rather than on a law-by-law basis.

Companies should assess the effect of the reforms on effective tax costs, investment expenditure, financing arrangements, VAT recoverability, profit distributions and cash flows. Particular attention should be given to transactions involving capital markets, infrastructure projects, imported equipment, real estate, natural gas and other sectors specifically affected by the new measures.

Where transactions are being planned for 2026 and subsequent periods, the timing of the transaction may also become relevant, particularly where the legislation introduces transitional periods, specific eligibility requirements or time-limited incentives.

Documentation and Governance

The availability of new incentives and relief measures does not eliminate the need for robust tax documentation. Businesses should maintain sufficient records to demonstrate eligibility for exemptions, reduced rates, VAT refunds and other available relief.

Tax teams, finance departments and legal advisers should also coordinate when implementing significant transactions to ensure that the commercial structure is consistent with its intended tax treatment.

Monitoring Executive Regulations and Tax Authority Guidance

The practical application of several 2026 reforms will depend on Executive Regulations, ministerial decisions and Egyptian Tax Authority instructions.

Businesses should therefore monitor implementing guidance and assess its impact on their existing procedures. The Egyptian Tax Authority maintains a dedicated section for the second tax-facilitation package and related laws, decisions and implementation materials.

This is particularly important where a new provision introduces eligibility conditions, procedural requirements or documentation requirements that may not be fully addressed by the primary legislation.

Conclusion

Egypt’s 2026 tax reforms create both new compliance requirements and opportunities for businesses operating in Egypt. The reforms affect investment and financing structures, VAT recovery, tax administration, dispute settlement and, for qualifying State-owned and State-controlled companies, the allocation of net profits to the State Treasury.

The practical response should be a structured review of the company’s tax position, transaction flows, investment plans, financing arrangements, VAT processes and compliance framework. Businesses should also monitor the implementing regulations and Tax Authority guidance to ensure that the benefits of the reforms are properly utilized while new obligations are addressed within the applicable deadlines.

For companies with significant investments or complex transactions, the 2026 reforms provide an appropriate opportunity to reassess existing tax structures and procedures and align them with the updated Egyptian tax framework.