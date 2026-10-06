Tax Treatment Of Debt-to-Equity Conversion In Egypt

Debt-to-equity conversion is considered one of the most important financial restructuring tools used by companies to address financing structure imbalances and improve their financial position. The importance of this mechanism is particularly evident in cases where companies rely on debt financing for extended periods, whether through shareholders’ loans, loans provided by subsidiaries or sister companies, or external financing, resulting in a high level of liabilities compared to equity.

The concept of debt-to-equity conversion is based on replacing an existing financial obligation of the debtor company with equity rights issued in favour of the creditor. Accordingly, the creditor’s position changes from merely being entitled to recover a monetary amount to becoming a shareholder participating in the company’s capital and bearing the associated investment risks. As a result, the transaction reduces the company’s liabilities, improves its solvency indicators, and enhances its ability to continue operations and achieve growth.

Although the transaction may appear from a commercial perspective to be merely a reclassification of the financing source, it raises several important Egyptian tax considerations, particularly regarding whether the transaction constitutes a genuine capital contribution or conceals a debt waiver, in addition to the tax treatment of accrued interest, the applicability of withholding tax obligations, the impact of financing cost deduction rules, and considerations related to related-party transactions.

Legal and Economic Nature of Debt-to-Equity Conversion

Debt-to-equity conversion is generally implemented through the creditor contributing the value of the outstanding debt to the company’s capital in exchange for newly issued shares or quotas. Such debt may arise from a cash loan, shareholder financing, or, in certain cases permitted by law, commercial indebtedness that can be converted into an equity contribution.

From an economic perspective, the conversion does not represent repayment of the debt; rather, it represents a change in the nature of the relationship between the company and the creditor. Instead of the company remaining obligated to repay a fixed amount within a specified period, the creditor becomes a shareholder and enjoys the rights associated with ownership of shares or quotas.

The importance of this distinction lies in the tax treatment, as tax authorities generally consider the economic substance of a transaction rather than merely its legal form. Therefore, ensuring a proper legal structure and maintaining adequate supporting documentation are essential to demonstrate that the transaction represents a capital contribution rather than a waiver of a financial obligation.

Distinction Between Debt-to-Equity Conversion and Debt Waiver

The key tax consideration in debt-to-equity conversion is distinguishing between a genuine conversion of debt into equity and a simple waiver of debt.

In a genuine conversion, the creditor contributes the value of the debt as an in-kind contribution to the company’s capital and receives shares or quotas equivalent to the value of such contribution. In this case, the debtor company does not generate taxable income as a result of the transaction, since it has not received a free release from its obligation; rather, it has converted the nature of its financing from debt into equity.

However, if the creditor waives the debt without receiving equity rights or any corresponding economic benefit, the transaction may be considered a release from liability. This could raise the issue of whether the waived amount should be treated as a benefit or taxable income of the debtor company.

Accordingly, the agreements, corporate resolutions, and supporting documents related to the transaction should clearly demonstrate that the purpose of the arrangement is a capital increase rather than the extinguishment of indebtedness, while specifying the value of the debt converted and the number of shares or quotas issued in consideration thereof.

Tax Treatment of the Converted Principal Amount

As a general principle, the conversion of the principal amount of debt into equity does not result in taxable income for the debtor company, provided that the transaction constitutes a genuine capital contribution.

A capital increase is not considered revenue generated from the company’s business activities; rather, it is an equity transaction that affects the company’s financial position and balance sheet rather than its income statement.

From the creditor’s perspective, the tax treatment depends on the nature of the debt and the relationship with the debtor company. If the creditor is a shareholder or a related company, the conversion may form part of a long-term investment strategy. However, if the creditor is an independent third party, the transaction may require further analysis regarding the replacement of a monetary receivable with equity rights, particularly in relation to the fair value of the shares or quotas received.

Tax Treatment of Accrued Interest on Debt

The tax treatment of interest differs from that of the principal amount, as interest generally represents a financing cost subject to separate tax rules.

Where accrued and unpaid interest exists at the date of the debt conversion, its tax treatment should be examined separately from the principal amount. This includes reviewing whether such interest has been properly recognized for accounting purposes, whether it satisfies the tax deductibility requirements, and whether any tax obligations, such as withholding tax, have arisen.

It should also be considered that converting accrued interest into shares does not automatically eliminate the tax consequences that may have already arisen during the period in which the interest accrued, as certain tax obligations may have become due before completion of the conversion.

Therefore, companies planning to convert shareholder loans or foreign loans into equity should review the history and tax treatment of accumulated interest before implementing the transaction.

Impact of Debt Conversion on Interest Deductibility and Thin Capitalization Rules

Financing cost deduction rules represent one of the key tax considerations that should be assessed when implementing a debt-to-equity conversion, as the company’s financing structure – whether based on debt or equity – directly affects the tax treatment of financing costs and their deductibility in determining the taxable base.

Companies that rely heavily on debt financing may incur significant interest expenses, which reduce taxable profits. Consequently, many tax systems, including the Egyptian tax system, impose restrictions on the deduction of borrowing costs where the debt-to-equity ratio exceeds certain limits, with the objective of preventing excessive reliance on debt financing as a means of profit shifting or unjustified reduction of the taxable base.

In this context, debt-to-equity conversion is directly linked to the concept of thin capitalization, as converting part of the debt into equity contributions restores balance between financing sources by reducing liabilities and increasing equity. Accordingly, reducing the debt-to-equity ratio may help companies mitigate restrictions on interest deductibility or improve their ability to deduct financing costs in future tax periods.

Withholding Tax Treatment for Foreign Loans

Withholding tax considerations become particularly important in debt-to-equity conversion transactions where the creditor is a non-resident, especially where the debt arises from a loan granted by a foreign company to an Egyptian company.

In such cases, interest accrued on the loan may constitute income derived by the foreign creditor from an Egyptian source, which may be subject to Egyptian taxation under withholding tax rules, subject to the provisions of applicable double tax treaties concluded between Egypt and the creditor’s country of residence.

One of the key issues to be examined when implementing the conversion is determining the timing of the tax obligation. Interest may have become due to the creditor before completion of the debt-to-equity conversion, and converting such interest into shares does not necessarily eliminate withholding tax obligations that arose during the period preceding the conversion.

For example, if interest has accumulated on a foreign loan for several years and the parties subsequently agree to convert both the principal and accrued interest into shares in the Egyptian company, it must be determined whether the interest had already become payable, recorded, or deemed paid under applicable tax rules, in order to determine the withholding tax position.

Furthermore, the possibility of applying the provisions of the relevant double tax treaty between Egypt and the foreign creditor’s country of residence should be reviewed. This generally requires verifying the availability of treaty entitlement conditions, including submission of a valid tax residency certificate, confirmation that the creditor is the beneficial owner of the interest income, and ensuring that no arrangements have been implemented solely to obtain treaty benefits improperly.

Foreign Currency Debt and Foreign Exchange Differences

Foreign currency-denominated debt requires special attention when converted into equity due to the possibility of foreign exchange differences arising from fluctuations in exchange rates between the date of the debt’s origination and the conversion date.

Where the debt is denominated in US dollars, euros, or any other foreign currency, fluctuations in the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound may result in accounting exchange differences prior to completion of the capital increase process.

The importance of this issue lies in determining the final value of the debt to be converted into equity and whether such value will be based on the exchange rate applicable on the date of the agreement, the date of approval of the capital increase, or another date specified in the transaction documents.

The accounting and tax treatment of any resulting foreign exchange differences should also be determined, including whether such differences affect profits or losses during the period preceding the conversion and consequently impact the company’s taxable base.

Accordingly, companies with foreign currency loans intending to convert such loans into equity should analyse the impact of exchange rate fluctuations before implementing the transaction to avoid unexpected differences or disputes regarding the value of the converted debt.

Conclusion

Debt-to-equity conversion represents an effective tool for corporate restructuring and improving financial position by reducing indebtedness and strengthening equity. However, the Egyptian tax treatment of such transactions requires careful assessment to ensure that the conversion represents a genuine capital contribution rather than a debt waiver, while considering the implications related to accrued interest, financing cost deductions, and withholding tax obligations, particularly in the case of foreign loans or related-party indebtedness.

Therefore, the success of a debt-to-equity conversion depends on proper advance planning and the preparation of an appropriate legal, accounting, and tax structure, supported by adequate documentation evidencing the commercial purpose of the transaction. Companies should also review the impact of transfer pricing rules, foreign exchange differences, and potential tax liabilities to achieve the restructuring objectives while minimising the risk of recharacterisation or challenge by the Egyptian Tax Authority.