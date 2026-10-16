The Hidden Side Of Tax In Egypt: What Foreign Investors Discover After Setting Up A Business

Tax laws in Egypt rest mainly on Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, which governs corporate and personal income tax, alongside separate value-added tax, stamp duty, and social insurance regimes. Companies registered through GAFI must obtain a tax card, file annually for corporate tax and monthly for VAT and payroll, and apply withholding on cross-border payments.

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Tax laws in Egypt rest mainly on Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, which governs corporate and personal income tax, alongside separate value-added tax, stamp duty, and social insurance regimes. Companies registered through GAFI must obtain a tax card, file annually for corporate tax and monthly for VAT and payroll, and apply withholding on cross-border payments.

Most foreign investors arrive in Egypt asking how much tax they will pay. The more useful question is what obligations attach the moment they register, because the headline rate is published, stable, and easy to plan around. The filing rhythm is neither.

A company that budgets correctly for 22.5% and then misses a monthly VAT return, or issues paper invoices into an electronic invoicing market, or transfers profits abroad without clearing the tax position first, will feel the consequences long before the rate ever bites. This guide follows that logic: architecture first, then the individual taxes, then the administrative mechanics that decide whether the year runs smoothly.

What laws make up the Egyptian tax system?

Egypt does not have a single consolidated tax code. Several statutes operate in parallel, each with its own authority, registration step, and filing calendar.

The central pillar is Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, which sets the framework for corporate profits tax, personal income tax, and the withholding mechanisms applied to certain payments. Around it sit a separate value-added tax regime, stamp duty, customs legislation, and the social insurance contributions triggered by employment under Labor Law No. 14 of 2025.

Two further statutes shape the picture indirectly. Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 determines the corporate form you adopt, and that form determines how profits are taxed and distributed, which is why choosing the right entity type at incorporation has consequences that surface years later. Investment Law No. 72 of 2017, administered by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), may make qualifying projects eligible for incentives tied to sector and geography.

One point deserves early attention: tax residence in Egypt is not purely a function of where a company was incorporated. Management and control matter. Foreign counsel sometimes assume an offshore holding structure automatically sits outside the Egyptian net. That assumption is often wrong, and it is one of the exposures a proper legal due diligence exercise is designed to surface before a transaction closes rather than after.

How is corporate income tax applied in Egypt?

Resident companies are generally taxed on worldwide profits. Non-resident entities are taxed on income sourced in Egypt, typically through a permanent establishment or through withholding at source.

Egypt applies a flat headline corporate rate rather than a progressive corporate scale. That rate has stood at 22.5% for general commercial and industrial activity, with distinct treatment for specific sectors such as oil and gas exploration and the Suez Canal Authority. Rates are amended periodically through finance legislation issued by the Ministry of Finance, so the current figure should always be checked against the official text.

The taxable base is accounting profit adjusted by statutory add-backs and deductions. Three adjustments generate most disputes in practice:

Interest deductibility , constrained by thin-capitalisation limits tied to a debt-to-equity ratio.

, constrained by thin-capitalisation limits tied to a debt-to-equity ratio. Provisions and reserves , frequently added back unless a specific statutory exemption applies.

, frequently added back unless a specific statutory exemption applies. Related-party pricing, where the Egyptian Tax Authority applies transfer pricing rules and expects contemporaneous documentation for intra-group transactions.

Transfer pricing deserves emphasis. Egypt has built out its documentation expectations considerably, and a group that treats its Egyptian subsidiary as an afterthought in its global TP file tends to discover the gap during audit rather than before it.

Does Egypt charge VAT, and when must a business register?

Yes. Egypt operates a value-added tax on the supply of goods and services, with a standard rate of 14% and reduced or zero rating for defined categories, including exports.

Registration is triggered by turnover crossing a statutory threshold, and certain activities require registration regardless of turnover. Filing is monthly rather than quarterly, which is a meaningful operational difference for finance teams accustomed to European rhythms. Current schedules, thresholds, and filing procedures are published by the Egyptian Tax Authority.

Two practical notes. First, a reverse-charge mechanism applies to services imported from abroad, meaning an Egyptian entity buying software, consultancy, or licensing from its own parent may owe VAT on that payment even though no Egyptian supplier is involved. Second, input VAT recovery is not automatic. It depends on the nature of the input, on holding compliant documentation, and on following the prescribed steps, as anyone who has worked through a VAT refund claim before the ETA will recognise.

This is the first place the calendar asserts itself. Twelve VAT filings a year, each with its own deadline, is a different operational commitment from four.

What withholding obligations arise on payments out of Egypt?

Here is where cross-border structures meet friction.

Payments from an Egyptian entity to a non-resident for dividends, interest, royalties, and certain service fees are generally subject to withholding at source. Egypt also applies a domestic withholding regime to certain local payments, which the paying company remits on the supplier's behalf and reports periodically.

Egypt maintains an extensive network of double taxation treaties. Treaty relief can reduce or eliminate the domestic withholding rate, but relief is rarely self-executing. In practice, the Egyptian Tax Authority expects the payer to hold a valid tax residence certificate from the counterparty's jurisdiction and to follow the prescribed claim procedure. Where the paperwork is incomplete, the domestic rate tends to apply first and relief is pursued afterwards.

Does an unclaimed treaty benefit mean the money is lost? Not necessarily, though refund procedures can be slow, and timing risk belongs in the structuring conversation rather than the payment conversation.

How does employment trigger tax obligations?

The moment a company hires in Egypt, two parallel obligations attach.

Payroll income tax is withheld by the employer from employee salaries under Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, at progressive rates applied to bracketed income, and remitted on a monthly cycle.

Social insurance contributions are calculated on a defined contributory wage and split between employer and employee. These sit outside the income tax law but are enforced with comparable seriousness, and they interact directly with employment status under the new Labor Law No. 14 of 2025, which took effect on 1 September 2025 and replaced the earlier 2003 regime.

Misclassification risk is real. Engaging individuals as independent contractors to reduce payroll and insurance exposure is a familiar strategy internationally, and one that Egyptian authorities may recharacterise where the relationship displays the hallmarks of employment. Specialised labour courts have been operational since 1 October 2025, which makes the classification question more consequential than it once was.

What incentives and special regimes exist?

Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 provides the principal framework for investment incentives, operating alongside the general tax statutes rather than replacing them. Incentives have historically been structured around three tiers: general incentives available broadly to projects under the law, special incentives tied to defined geographic zones and priority sectors, and additional incentives available by decision for strategic projects.

Sector-specific regimes layer on top of that framework. The treatment available to green hydrogen projects, for instance, illustrates how far the terms can diverge from the general rules once a project falls inside a defined priority category. Egypt also operates free zones and special economic zones with distinct tax treatment, alongside golden licence arrangements intended to consolidate approvals. Eligibility criteria and application pathways are published by GAFI.

A caution rather than a recommendation: incentive eligibility is conditional, documented, and capable of being revisited. Structuring a project around an anticipated exemption without confirming eligibility in writing with GAFI is a common source of later disappointment. Nothing here should be read as a suggestion that any particular structure or location is financially advantageous. That determination belongs to the investor and their advisers.

Can profits and capital be transferred out of Egypt, and what tax attaches?

This question arrives late in the investment cycle and gets planned for late as well, which is precisely why it causes difficulty.

Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 recognises the right of investors to finance a project and transfer profits abroad, and that right is a structural feature of the regime rather than a discretionary concession. The legal entitlement, though, is separate from the procedural path, and the procedural path runs through the tax position.

Three points matter, and none of them concerns whether or when an investor should repatriate. That decision sits entirely with the investor.

First, distributions are a taxable event before they are a transfer. Dividends paid to a non-resident shareholder generally attract withholding at source, subject to any applicable treaty relief. The withholding is settled as part of the distribution, not after the funds have left the country.

Second, banks act as a documentation checkpoint. Transfers abroad are executed through the licensed banking system under the foreign exchange framework supervised by the Central Bank of Egypt, and banks typically require evidence that the underlying distribution was properly declared and that the tax obligations attaching to it were discharged. A subsidiary with incomplete filings may find that the commercial decision to distribute is ready long before the paperwork is.

Third, the corporate law layer sits underneath the tax layer. Distributions must be lawful under Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 and under the company's own constitutive documents, which means approved financial statements, satisfied statutory reserve requirements, and a properly recorded shareholder resolution. Tax compliance does not cure a defective corporate authorisation.

What tends to catch investors off guard is the sequencing. Repatriation is not a single step at the end. It is the visible outcome of accounting, corporate governance, and tax filings that were either kept current throughout the year or were not.

Snippet definition: what is a tax card in Egypt?

A tax card is the official registration document issued by the Egyptian Tax Authority confirming that a business is enrolled in the tax system. Companies must obtain one shortly after commercial registration. It records the taxpayer identification number used on invoices, contracts, and filings, and counterparties routinely request it before transacting.

Where compliance actually breaks down

Rates are published. Procedures are where investors lose time.

Egypt has moved substantially toward electronic invoicing and electronic receipts, and enrolment in those systems has become a practical precondition for deducting expenses and recovering input VAT in many contexts. A company that issues paper invoices to Egyptian customers may find those customers unable to deduct the cost, which damages commercial relationships quickly.

Deadlines are the second pressure point. Annual corporate returns, monthly VAT returns, monthly payroll remittances, and periodic withholding reports each run on their own calendar, and late filing may attract penalties and interest that compound.

Third, record retention. Statutory retention periods apply to books and supporting documentation, and audits can reach back several years. A subsidiary that has not maintained Arabic-language accounting records in the prescribed form may struggle during examination even where its underlying tax position is sound.

Conclusion

Egypt's tax framework is more coherent than its reputation suggests. Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005 supplies the backbone, a separate VAT regime governs consumption, Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 layers in conditional incentives through GAFI, and Labor Law No. 14 of 2025 drives the payroll and social insurance obligations that follow from hiring.

What distinguishes companies that operate comfortably from those that struggle is rarely the rate applied to their profits. It is whether registration, invoicing, documentation, and filing were built into operations from the first month, and whether the file is clean when the moment comes to distribute.

Because rates, thresholds, and incentive conditions are amended through successive finance legislation, any figure in this article should be confirmed against the current official text before it informs a decision.

If you are mapping a first entry into the Egyptian market, or checking whether an existing subsidiary's filings would withstand an audit or support a clean distribution abroad, a structured compliance review resolves far more uncertainty than a rate comparison ever will. Our tax and corporate teams handle that exercise for international groups at every stage, from registration through audit defence and repatriation procedures. The position is almost always more manageable once it is set out clearly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.