What Businesses Need To Know About The Saudi Tax System

Businesses operating in Saudi Arabia may need to manage several tax obligations, including Corporate Income Tax, Zakat, VAT and Withholding Tax. Which obligations apply depends on factors such as ownership structure, the nature of the business and the transactions it undertakes, making accurate accounting and ongoing ZATCA compliance essential.

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s tax system has developed considerably over the past decade as the Kingdom has introduced new taxes and modernised the way they are administered. Businesses now have a wider range of tax obligations than many investors initially expect, particularly when operating across borders or expanding into the Saudi market. Saudi Arabia has an extensive network of Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs) designed to prevent double taxation and reduce withholding taxes on cross-border payments. As of 2025/2026, the Kingdom has 60+ tax treaties in affect.

Unlike many jurisdictions, Saudi Arabia applies different tax regimes depending on the nature of the business, its ownership structure and the type of transaction involved. A single business may therefore deal with several different tax obligations during the course of a financial year, each with its own compliance requirements.

Saudi Arabia’s Tax System

The Saudi tax system is administered by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), which oversees the collection of taxes and Zakat as well as broader tax compliance. One feature that often surprises foreign investors is the distinction between Corporate Income Tax and Zakat.

Corporate Tax generally applies to foreign companies operating in Saudi Arabia and to the foreign ownership portion of mixed-ownership businesses. Zakat is a separate obligation that applies to Saudi and GCC shareholders engaged in commercial activities. Where a company has both Saudi and foreign ownership, the two regimes can apply alongside one another according to the ownership percentages.

Another important point is that Saudi Arabia does not levy personal income tax on employment income. In Saudi Arabia, an individual is generally considered a tax resident if they have a permanent residence in the Kingdom and are present for at least 30 days in a tax year or are present for at least 183 days or more during a tax year. It is important to understand how this might apply to your obligations in your home country.

Instead, businesses are more likely to encounter Corporate Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Withholding Tax and, where relevant, other sector-specific taxes during the course of their operations.

Corporate Tax and Zakat

For many investors, one of the first questions is which regime will apply to their business.

Corporate Income Tax Law is generally charged at 20% of adjusted net profits attributable to foreign ownership, although some industries are subject to different rates under specific legislation. Zakat is calculated differently because it is based on the Zakat base rather than taxable income and profit. Mixed-ownership companies may therefore calculate both obligations as part of the same reporting cycle.

That position is not always fixed. Ownership structures can change over time as new investors join a business or existing shareholders dispose of their interests. Those changes may affect how the business is taxed, so keeping corporate and accounting records current becomes an important part of ongoing compliance.

Value Added Tax in Saudi Arabia

Value Added Tax (VAT) applies to most goods and services supplied in Saudi Arabia and is currently charged at 15%. Businesses that meet the registration threshold of SAR 375,000 are required to register for VAT, issue compliant tax invoices and submit VAT returns within the prescribed deadlines.

Preparing the return is only one part of the process. The figures reported to ZATCA depend on accurate accounting records, supported by invoices that meet the Kingdom’s e-invoicing requirements under the Fatoora system. As businesses grow, maintaining those records consistently often becomes just as important as preparing the return itself.

Withholding Tax

Paying overseas suppliers or service providers can bring another obligation into the picture. Businesses making certain payments to non-residents may also have responsibilities under the Saudi Withholding Tax regime. The responsibility for deducting and remitting the tax rests with the Saudi payer rather than the overseas recipient.

The applicable rate depends on the nature of the payment, which means accurate classification is important. Saudi Arabia has also entered into numerous double taxation treaties that may reduce the amount of tax payable where the relevant conditions are satisfied. Applying treaty relief generally requires supporting documentation, including evidence of the recipient’s tax residence.

Tax compliance throughout the year

It’s easy to think about tax as an annual exercise, but most compliance takes place throughout the year. Accounting records are updated as transactions take place. VAT returns are prepared at regular intervals (monthly or quarterly) and filed within 30 days after the end of the period. Payments to overseas suppliers may give rise to Withholding Tax, while year-end financial information forms the basis for Corporate Income Tax or Zakat calculations.

These obligations are closely connected because they rely on the same financial information. An error in the accounting records can affect more than one tax obligation, while complete and accurate records make it much easier to respond to questions from ZATCA or support a future audit.

How Sovereign can help

With over thirty-five years of experience supporting international businesses, Sovereign provides accounting and tax services for companies operating in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East.

We help clients establish effective accounting processes, meet their ongoing tax obligations and prepare the information required for Saudi Arabia Income Tax, VAT, Withholding Tax and Zakat compliance including registering for the required tax and audit portals (ZATCA) and tax filing requirements that Saudi Arabia imposes. Our teams also work closely with auditors, the Saudi government, regulatory authorities, helping businesses maintain accurate records as their operations develop.

To find out more about our accounting and tax services, please contact your local Sovereign office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.