ARTICLE
7 July 2026

Dutch Supreme Court: No Legal Redress For Box 3 For Non-Objecting Taxpayers

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The Dutch Supreme Court has issued a decisive ruling on the contentious Box 3 tax assessments, determining the fate of taxpayers who failed to timely object to their assessments between 2017 and 2020. This judgment resolves a critical question left open by the landmark Christmas judgment of 2021, establishing whether non-objecting taxpayers can still claim relief. The decision carries significant implications for thousands of Dutch taxpayers who may have missed objection deadlines during this period.
Netherlands Tax
Rick van der Velden,Tjebbe Gerverdinck,Sami Lamdaghri
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On 25 June 2026, the Dutch Supreme Court rendered its judgment in the so‑called “mass objection plus” proceedings concerning Box 3. The Supreme Court held that taxpayers who did not, or did not timely, object to their Box 3 tax assessments for the years 2017 through 2020 are not entitled to any reduction of that tax. In doing so, the Supreme Court provides final clarity on the position of taxpayers whose income tax assessments had already become final before the Supreme Court’s “Christmas judgment” of 24 December 2021.

Read the full article in Dutch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Rick van der Velden
Rick van der Velden
Photo of Tjebbe Gerverdinck
Tjebbe Gerverdinck
Photo of Guido Bentveld
Guido Bentveld
Photo of Sami Lamdaghri
Sami Lamdaghri
Photo of Dennis van den Broek
Dennis van den Broek
Photo of Evelien Stuut
Evelien Stuut
Photo of Olivier Mirck
Olivier Mirck
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