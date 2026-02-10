Romania Abolishes The 1% Deductibility Cap For Intra-group IP And Management/advisory Expenses

February 2026 – At the beginning of 2026, we informed you about a significant tax reform enacted by the Romanian legislature...

Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.

Article Insights

Kinstellar are most popular: within Technology, Antitrust/Competition Law and Immigration topic(s)

in Europe

February 2026 – At the beginning of 2026, we informed you about a significant tax reform enacted by the Romanian legislature, introducing a new limitation on the deductibility of certain intra-group expenses.

Under this measure, taxpayers with turnover below EUR 50 million (not subject to the minimum turnover tax, i.e., IMCA) were allowed to deduct expenses related to intellectual property rights and management and advisory services received from non-resident affiliated parties only up to 1% of total expenses, with any excess being treated as non-deductible for corporate income tax purposes.

The measure has now been repealed.

Through Government Ordinance no. 6/2026 published on 30 January 2026, the Romanian legislature fully abolished this deductibility limitation. As a result, starting in Q1 2026 / FY 2026, expenses previously falling under the 1% cap are once again subject to the general deductibility rules under Article 25 of the Fiscal Code.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.