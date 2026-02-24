ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Romania Tax Card 2026

Eurofast

Contributor

Eurofast is a regional business advisory organisation employing local advisers in over 21 cities in South East Europe, Middle East & the Baltics. The Organisation is uniquely positioned as one stop shop for investors and companies looking for professional services.
Romania Tax
Eurofast  
1. Individuals

1.1 Personal Income Tax

Personal income tax applies to all incomes obtained by Romanian residents from sources within or outside Romania. Non-residents are taxable on their income derived from Romania.

1.1.1 Rates

Standard Tax Rate

10%

1.1.2 Taxable Income

1748110.jpg

1.1.3 Exempt Income

1748110a.jpg

1.1.4 Deductible Expenses/Allowances

1748110b.jpg

1.2 Social Security Contributions (SIC)

1.2.1 Taxpayers

  • Resident and non-resident individuals that are employed in Romania, self-employed individuals, freelancers and others;
  • Retired persons with retirement allowances above RON 2.000;
  • Employers (including public entities).

1.2.2 SIC Rates

1748110c.jpg

1.2.3 SIC Rates for Self-Employed Persons

1748110d.jpg

Notes:

1 If the obtained incomes are over 48.600 / 97,200 LEI per year.

2 Minimum ceiling – 24.300 LEI, Maximum ceiling 291.600 LEI.

To view the full article clickhere

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

