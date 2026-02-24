Romania Tax Card 2026

Eurofast ’s articles from Eurofast are most popular:

1. Individuals

1.1 Personal Income Tax

Personal income tax applies to all incomes obtained by Romanian residents from sources within or outside Romania. Non-residents are taxable on their income derived from Romania.

1.1.1 Rates

Standard Tax Rate 10%

1.1.2 Taxable Income

1.1.3 Exempt Income

1.1.4 Deductible Expenses/Allowances

1.2 Social Security Contributions (SIC)

1.2.1 Taxpayers

Resident and non-resident individuals that are employed in Romania, self-employed individuals, freelancers and others;

Retired persons with retirement allowances above RON 2.000;

Employers (including public entities).

1.2.2 SIC Rates

1.2.3 SIC Rates for Self-Employed Persons

Notes:

1 If the obtained incomes are over 48.600 / 97,200 LEI per year.

2 Minimum ceiling – 24.300 LEI, Maximum ceiling 291.600 LEI.

