WEBINAR REPLAY | The TP Aspects Of Intragroup Loans – Debt-to-equity Ratio – Interest Rate Determination

We invite you to watch this 30-minutes webinar recording, featuring the second part of Transfer Pricing Webinar Series - "The TP aspects of intragroup loans – debt-to-equity ratio – interest rate determination."
Led by our Tax experts, Frédéric Feyten, Lauriane Susan and Faouzi Dib, this session tackles the following topics:
- Which key features intragroup loans must have to be considered as debt instruments?
- What debt to equity ratio can be used when financing (tax exempt) participations?
- How to determine an arm's length interest rate on intragroup loans?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.