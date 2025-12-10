ARTICLE
10 December 2025

WEBINAR REPLAY | The TP Aspects Of Intragroup Loans – Debt-to-equity Ratio – Interest Rate Determination

CMS Luxembourg

We invite you to watch this 30-minutes webinar recording, featuring the second part of Transfer Pricing Webinar Series - "The TP aspects of intragroup loans – debt-to-equity ratio – interest rate determination."
Luxembourg Tax
Frédéric Feyten, Lauriane Susan, and Faouzi Dib
Led by our Tax experts, Frédéric Feyten, Lauriane Susan and Faouzi Dib, this session tackles the following topics:

  • Which key features intragroup loans must have to be considered as debt instruments?
  • What debt to equity ratio can be used when financing (tax exempt) participations?
  • How to determine an arm's length interest rate on intragroup loans?

1716316a.jpg

Frédéric Feyten
Lauriane Susan
Faouzi Dib
