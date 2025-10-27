Possible Tax Refund For Non-Dutch Holiday Home Owners

If you are a non-Dutch resident who owns a holiday home in the Netherlands for personal use, you may be entitled to a tax refund.

When you have assets in the Netherlands that are subject to taxation in ''Box 3'' (taxation on savings and investments), such as a holiday home, you will in principle be taxed on these assets based on a flat-rate return. In 2025, this flat-rate return is 5,88% of the property value (based on the WOZ value).

On July 8, 2025 the Dutch Senate adopted the Counterevidence Law for Box 3. Based on this law, you are allowed to report actual return on your assets, instead of the flat-rate return that is currently used by the Dutch Tax Authorities. In case your actual return is lower than the flat-rate return, you may be eligible for a tax refund in box 3. The actual return is filed by using the form 'Opgave Werkelijk Rendement' (Statement of Actual Return).

What is considered actual return?

Current income such as rental income.

Changes in the property value (based on the WOZ value).

Interest on debts is deductible, but other costs are not (e.g. for maintenance or administration).

The calculation is made on an annual basis; losses cannot be carried back or forward.

The above shows that in order to assess the actual return, annual administration relating to the income, value and interest costs of the property is required. However, in many cases the actual return for property is lower than the fixed-rate return. Checking whether this applies to your holiday home could therefore result in a worthwhile tax refund.

Key takeaways:

Keep an administration on your income and the property value (this also counts for other Dutch assets);

We could assist in reviewing your situation and calculate whether submitting the actual return leads to a tax refund.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.