Business Deregistration In Albania: Step-by-Step Tax Requirements For 2025

If you're planning to close a company in Albania, it's important to be aware of the new procedures introduced by the Albanian Tax Administration. In 2025, deregistering a business requires careful checks across various tax categories. The process, part of Albania's digital tax transformation, ensures businesses settle all outstanding obligations before exit. Missing a single step could result in penalties or delays.

Key Checks for Business Deregistration in Albania

Within 10 days of submitting a tax deregistration request, the tax authorities—or the company itself—must conduct the following verifications:

🔹 Social & Health Insurance Contributions

Review any unpaid social and health insurance obligations. Submit employee termination data using the ESIG027 form to confirm the closure of all employment contracts.

🔹 Corporate Income Tax (CIT)

Ensure consistency between corporate tax returns and fiscalisation data. Discrepancies must be resolved before proceeding.

🔹 Withholding Tax

Validate all withholding tax filings, especially regarding rental income or property-related payments, ensuring documentation is complete.

🔹 VAT and Import/Export Documentation

If your business dealt with imports or exports, you must justify the VAT treatment of imported goods. For businesses with VAT credit balances, reconciliation with the tax system is required prior to deregistration.

Failure to self-complete these checks may trigger a full audit by the tax authority, which could significantly delay the business closure process.

Why Tax Reassessment Is Critical Before Closing a Company

If you cannot identify or resolve tax issues independently, a formal reassessment request must be submitted to the Albanian tax office. This initiates an audit covering your financial statements, past returns, and overall compliance. Any discrepancies found may lead to fines, penalties, or adjustments, depending on whether errors were accidental or deliberate.

With rising scrutiny and stricter deregistration rules, businesses must now treat exit procedures as seriously as company formation in Albania.

Eurofast's Take: Navigate Deregistration with Confidence

At Eurofast Albania, we support businesses through every stage of company deregistration. Our team handles:

Internal compliance checks before filing

Full support on VAT reconciliation

Preparation of required documentation for employee deregistration

Communication and coordination with the General Directorate of Taxes

Whether you're scaling down, restructuring, or ending operations, we help you avoid costly mistakes and ensure a smooth deregistration process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.