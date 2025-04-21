Albania's Mountain Package: A New Path To Ownership, Investment & Return

The Albanian government has introduced further clarity on the much-discussed "Mountain Package", a strategic initiative encouraging individuals—especially members of the Albanian diaspora—to return home and invest in rural areas. A new draft law lays out the incentives, requirements, and procedures for those looking to take part in this unique opportunity to own and develop property in Albania's mountainous regions.

What's in the Package?



The initiative aims to legalise long-term use of state-owned land, offering simplified processes and substantial tax reliefs. Key benefits include:

A state guarantee to support financing through second-level banks

Streamlined property documentation procedures

A 10-year tax exemption period for the first 500 successful applicants

To be eligible, individuals must meet the following criteria:

They have possessed and used the property for at least 10 years as de facto owners

The land must be owned by the state, with no third-party disputes

The land is not reserved for military use

Notably, the scheme introduces the concept of the "non-owner possessor," offering the chance to purchase state-owned land at a symbolic price—a major step toward formalising land rights and boosting local development.

Tax Benefits You Should Know About



Applicants who meet the criteria and are among the first 500 approved within the next decade can benefit from exemptions on:

Property tax

VAT (Value Added Tax)

Income tax

Infrastructure impact fees

This framework is designed to support both returning emigrants and local investors by reducing financial burdens and removing bureaucratic barriers.

Eurofast's Take



For Albanians living abroad who have maintained property ties or usage in their hometowns, this may be the right time to take action. Whether you're looking to reclaim land, invest in agriculture or tourism, or simply return and build a home, the Mountain Package can pave the way—with legal recognition and real tax savings.