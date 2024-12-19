Big News For Freelancers In Albania: Refund Of Prepaid Profit Tax Approved

A major win for freelancers in Albania! The Council of Ministers recently approved a normative act enabling the refund of prepaid profit tax installments for self-employed professionals. This decision follows a legal battle led by the Institute of Approved Accountants and the Institute of Authorized Accounting Experts, culminating in a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

What Does This Mean for Freelancers?



The amendments to the "Law on Income Tax," introduced in March 2023, affected approximately 80 freelance professions. These amendments subjected freelancers earning up to 10,000,000 lek annually to a 15% profit tax rate. The tax took effect in January 2024, automatically generating installments in the online tax system. However, significant dissatisfaction among freelancers led to a partial annulment of the law by the Constitutional Court in June 2024.

In November 2024, the government issued a normative act canceling obligations for unpaid installments and approving refunds for those who had already paid. This decision impacts over 6,500 freelancers and involves a financial effect of approximately 500 million ALL.

How Will Refunds Work?



The refund process is expected to conclude shortly. Freelancers are advised to ensure their account details in the online tax declaration system are accurate, active, and in LEK to avoid delays in reimbursement.

Eurofast's Take: Simplifying the Refund Process

Navigating tax refunds can be complex and time-consuming, but Eurofast Tirana is here to help. With extensive experience in tax compliance and advisory services, our team provides personalized support to ensure a seamless refund process.

