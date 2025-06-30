Qatar's General Tax Authority Extends Validity Period For Certain Certificates

As part of its commitment to simplify tax procedures, Qatar's General Tax Authority ("GTA") recently announced an extension on the validity of certain tax certificates to facilitate tax compliance.

For example, the validity period for a Non-Objection Certificate ("NOC") for a change of ownership is now 180 days, giving taxpayers additional time to complete the procedure.

The GTA now allows the issuance of a Tax Compliance Certificate via the Dhareeba Tax Portal, the validity of which has been extended from one month to one year. This is significant as the Tax Compliance Certificate serves as an official document confirming a taxpayer's compliance with all tax obligations, thereby facilitating dealings with various entities and enhancing investment opportunities.

Additionally, the validity period of the NOC for Commercial Registration Cancellation or issuing the Disbursement of Dues Certificate has been extended to 90 days, providing taxpayers with additional time to complete necessary procedures without the need to resubmit requests.

