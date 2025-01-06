ARTICLE
6 January 2025

The Qatar General Tax Authority Clarifies Proposed Income Tax Law Amendments

SA
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners logo
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Explore Firm Details
The Qatar General Tax Authority ("GTA") has clarified that a draft law amending some provisions of the Income Tax Law in Qatar applies exclusively to international multinational companies with foreign branches whose annual revenues exceed QR 3 billion.
Qatar Tax
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

The Qatar General Tax Authority ("GTA") has clarified that a draft law amending some provisions of the Income Tax Law in Qatar applies exclusively to international multinational companies with foreign branches whose annual revenues exceed QR 3 billion, whether they are Qatari companies with branches outside the country, or global companies with branches in Qatar.

Recently, the Shura (Advisory) Council approved the draft amendments to the income tax law and referred them to the government. The draft amendments aim to ensure tax fairness between local and international companies operating in the country by approving a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent for such international companies. The GTA also added that the amendments do not apply to individuals or to local companies operating in Qatar, which are currently subject to a 10 per cent corporate income tax.

The amendments follow the initiatives presented by the G20 and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to implement the provisions of the global rules in the first and second pillars to address tax challenges arising from economic digitization by imposing a global minimum tax on global companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More