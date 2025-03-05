ARTICLE
5 March 2025

The Qatar General Tax Authority Introduces Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative

SA
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners logo
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Explore Firm Details
Qatar's General Tax Authority ("GTA") recently introduced an initiative granting a 100% exemption from financial penalties.
Qatar Tax
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Qatar's General Tax Authority ("GTA") recently introduced an initiative granting a 100% exemption from financial penalties. The initiative begins on March 1, 2025 and will be available for a period of six months. Designed to alleviate financial burdens on businesses and to encourage tax compliance, the initiative should also promote business growth.

To qualify for the exemption, companies must register on the GTA's Dhareeba Tax Portal, and ensure that all of their tax data is correct and current. Companies must also submit all necessary tax returns and financial statements in accordance with the tax regulations. Finally, companies are required to pledge to maintain full tax compliance over the next three years (2026-2028) by submitting returns and paying due taxes on time.

The GTA will assess applications through the Dhareeba Tax Portal on a case-by-case basis throughout the six-month period, and communicate approvals through the portal.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More