General Tax Authority Extends Tax Filing Period For 2024 Fiscal Year

Qatar's General Tax Authority ("GTA") announced that the tax filing deadline for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024, which was April 30, 2025, has been extended by 4 months. The new tax filing deadline is now August 31, 2025. The extension follows the GTA's recent 100% financial penalty exemption initiative, granting taxpayers more time to sort their filings to ensure tax compliance.

All entities and individuals subject to the provisions of Law No. 24 of 2018 (Qatar's Tax Law) can benefit from the extension, including tax-exempt companies, entities owned by Qatari or GCC nationals, and companies with non-Qatari partners. However, the extension does not apply to companies involved in the petroleum and petrochemical industries.

As a reminder, all taxpayers should submit their tax returns electronically through the Dhareeba Tax Portal.

