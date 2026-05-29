A New Era For Whistleblowers: Assessing The Changes

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Assessing the changes
What will change under South Africa’s Protected Disclosures Bill, 2026?
The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in South Africa gazetted the Draft Protected Disclosures Bill, 2026 for public comment with submissions closed on 14 May 2026. It is not yet been enacted as law, but it is significant because it proposes to repeal and replace the current Protected Disclosures Act 26 of 2000, as amended in 2017, with a more detailed whistleblowing framework for both the public and private sectors. Legal commentary on the draft has also highlighted that the Bill reflects concerns raised by the Zondo Commission about gaps in South Africa’s current whistleblower protection framework.
For organisations, the implications extend beyond legal compliance. In our view, the Bill signals a shift toward a more managed and accountable whistleblowing regime. One that will require employers to move from policy level commitments to operational readiness. This includes structured intake procedures, tighter confidentiality controls, and documented case-handling processes. For organisations, including those investing in ethics management, fraud prevention, and whistleblowing case-handling services, as well as those on a journey to strengthen their ethical culture, the proposed reform is likely to raise the standard for internal systems and response capability, particularly in how whistleblowing processes are designed, managed, trusted and aligned with best practice.
In our view, the Bill signals a shift toward a more managed and accountable whistleblowing regime.
Comparison:
Current Protected Disclosures Act of 2000 and the Protected Disclosures Amendment Act of 2017 (“PDA”) Framework vs the Protected Disclosures Bill of 2026 (“Bill”)
|Theme
|Current position under the PDA
|How the proposed Bill changes the current framework
|1. Protection of whistleblowers
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|2. Encouraging ethical reporting
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|3. Good faith and reasonable belief
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|4. Proper disclosure channels
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|5. Occupational detriment and retaliation
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|6. Accountability and governance
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|7. Confidentiality and anonymity
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|8. Fair and objective investigations
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|9. Balancing rights
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|10. Organisational culture
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The proposed Bill is not just an update to definitions. It signals a move toward a more managed whistleblowing regime. Published commentary from Bowmans1, has described it as a substantial operational shift for employers because it broadens the protected population, introduces more detailed procedures, and increases accountability for how disclosures are handled. From a practical business perspective, the most important proposed developments are the following:
- Broader protection categories, including non-traditional reporting persons and related persons affected by retaliation.
- Mandatory internal procedures for receiving, assessing, escalating, and managing disclosures.
- Designated responsibility within organisations for handling disclosures.
- Stricter timelines for acknowledgment, assessment, feedback, and investigation progress.
- Stronger confidentiality duties and greater consequences for identity leakage.
- More serious exposure for retaliation, including potential criminal sanctions.
- Greater pressure on employers to show that adverse action was not retaliatory.
- Increased expectation that investigations will be independent, documented, secure, and procedurally fair.
- Possible centralised oversight and data tracking of disclosures.
- A compliance environment that increasingly overlaps with ethics management, fraud prevention, governance, labour practice, and privacy controls.
What organisations should do next
Although the Bill has not yet been enacted, we recommend that organisations begin assessing their readiness now rather than waiting for the legislative process to conclude. A sensible starting point is to assess whether current whistleblowing arrangements are credible, confidential, and capable of handling reports consistently. That review should cover policy wording, reporting channels, anonymous intake options, case ownership, investigation protocols, anti-retaliation controls, management oversight, and alignment with broader ethics, labour, fraud, and privacy frameworks.
Practical readiness checklist for organisations
The checklist below reflects our practical assessment of the areas organisations should begin reviewing now. Final implementation steps should, of course, be aligned to the wording of the enacted legislation once the legislative process is complete.
- Policy framework: Review whistleblowing, ethics, fraud, grievance, and disciplinary policies to ensure they are aligned and clearly define how protected disclosures will be received and handled.
- Intake channels: Confirm that reporting channels are accessible, trusted, and capable of receiving disclosures confidentially, including anonymous reports where appropriate.
- Assigned responsibility: Designate responsible persons or functions to receive, assess, escalate, and oversee disclosures.
- Confidentiality controls: Limit access to whistleblowing information on a strict need-to-know basis and strengthen safeguards against identity leakage.
- Case triage: Put in place a structured process for classifying matters, assessing urgency and risk, and deciding how each disclosure should be routed.
- Investigator independence: Ensure investigations can be conducted impartially, with appropriate separation from implicated management or business units.
- Anti-retaliation controls: Build monitoring mechanisms to detect dismissal, exclusion, disciplinary pressure, role changes, intimidation, or other forms of retaliation after a disclosure.
- Investigation protocols: Standardise evidence handling, documentation, escalation, decision-making, and case closure processes.
- Management and board reporting: Establish regular reporting lines so leadership has visibility over disclosure volumes, themes, response times, and retaliation risk.
- Training and awareness: Train managers, investigators, HR, ethics teams, and employees on disclosure handling, confidentiality, and non-retaliation expectations.
- Recordkeeping: Maintain secure, consistent records of disclosures, actions taken, outcomes, and follow-up steps.
- Legal alignment: Check alignment not only with whistleblowing requirements, but also with labour law, privacy obligations, governance expectations, and investigation fairness principles.
Used well, this checklist can help organisations move the discussion from whether a hotline exists to whether the broader whistleblowing framework is credible, controlled, and ready for a more demanding regulatory environment.
Conclusion
In our view, the Protected Disclosures Bill, 2026 points toward a more structured, more protective, and more demanding whistleblowing regime than the current Act. For organisations, the key question is no longer whether a whistleblowing channel exists, but whether the organisation can receive, protect, investigate, and respond to disclosures in a way that is credible, lawful, and operationally robust.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]