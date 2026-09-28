Aspiring Legal Practitioners Must Demonstrate Honesty And Integrity In The Admission Process

In Ex parte Gasa, the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, Pietermaritzburg, dismissed an application for leave to appeal against a judgment refusing the admission of Ms Bongekile Adonica Gasa (“Ms Gasa”) as a legal practitioner. The court had previously found that Ms Gasa was not a fit and proper person for admission, having made deliberate non-disclosures and false assertions under oath during her ex parte application. The application for leave to appeal judgment reinforced the principle that the legal profession demands an unwavering commitment to honesty and integrity, qualities that must be demonstrated from the very first interaction with the court.

Ms Gasa applied for admission as a legal practitioner. In support of her application, she filed a founding affidavit in September 2023. However, the court identified several material deficiencies in her application. She signed her practical vocational contract without reading it. More significantly, she failed to disclose her interest in Garris & Projects (Pty) Ltd (“Garris”) in her founding affidavit, despite knowing that this information was required. When a supplementary affidavit was prepared by her counsel, she signed it knowing it contained inaccuracies and contradicted what she had reported to the directors of the law firm Norton Rose Fulbright (since renamed to Deneys) during her interactions with them.

Ms Gasa’s affidavits also made positive false assertions contending that she had received no remuneration from the companies and that she had played no active role in them. Both claims were found to be untrue. After the court directed the delivery of financial records, including bank statements and annual financial statements of Garris, it was established that Ms Gasa had derived benefits she had not disclosed. She was further found to have breached her fiduciary duties as a director of Garris in contravention of the Companies Act 61 of 2008. The court concluded that her non-disclosure was deliberate, amounted to lying under oath, and evidenced a lack of honesty, integrity, and trustworthiness. Her application for admission was accordingly refused on 25 March 2026.

Ms Gasa applied for leave to appeal on four grounds. First, she argued that the court had committed material misdirections of fact and law and had failed to exercise its discretion judicially in the “fit and proper” enquiry. Second, she contended that she had made full disclosure and that any failure was negligent, not intentional. Third, she submitted that the court ought to have followed the approach in Siyabonga Gugulethu Galela (Ex parte application) [2024] ZASCA 176, where non-disclosure was found to be negligent and the applicant was admitted. Fourth, she argued that the refusal of admission was disproportionate.

The central legal question was whether the applicant had satisfied the threshold for leave to appeal under section 17 of the Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013. Section 17(1)(a)(i) requires the court to consider whether the appeal would have a reasonable prospect of success, while section 17(1)(a)(ii) asks whether there are compelling reasons why the appeal should be heard.

The court applied the well-established test for leave to appeal, explaining that a mere possibility of success is not enough. There must be a sound, rational basis to conclude that there is a reasonable prospect of success on appeal.

The court went on to state that the reliance on Galela by Ms Gasa was misplaced. In Galela, the non-disclosure related to a company (Varsigator) that never opened a bank account, received no income, and filed no tax returns. The SCA found that the non-disclosure was negligent and not intended to deceive.

Ms Gasa’s case was materially different. She made positive false assertions under oath, claiming she received no income when she did, and claiming no active role in the companies when she had one. Her additional disclosures were only drawn out after her erstwhile employer filed an affidavit raising concerns. The Legal Practice Council conducted an investigation, and the court issued orders for disclosure.

The court stated that “the irresistible conclusion is that the applicant’s conduct was deliberate and that she had hoped that, if the contents of the founding affidavit had remained uncontested, the falsity of the allegations would not have been discovered.”

On the proportionality argument, the court held that the submission was misplaced. The refusal of admission is not a punishment for non-disclosure but rather a finding that Ms Gasa is not fit and proper. The function of the court in an admission application is to make that finding. The court further found that none of the grounds raised under section 17(1)(a)(ii) were of importance beyond Ms Gasa’s personal desire to be admitted. The attempt to frame her concerns in broader terms was merely a rephrased complaint of the court’s findings.

Consequently, the application for leave to appeal was dismissed.

This judgment carries important lessons for aspiring legal practitioners and the profession at large. It confirms that the courts will scrutinise applications for admission with rigour and that an applicant’s own conduct throughout the admission process is determinative.

The judgment also clarifies the distinction between negligent non-disclosure and deliberate dishonesty. Where non-disclosure is accompanied by positive false assertions, and where the truth emerges only through third-party intervention, the court is unlikely to treat the conduct as merely negligent.