The MV Haralambos: What The SCA's Latest Associated Ship Judgment Means And The Questions That It Leaves Open

The Supreme Court of Appeal recently handed down judgement in Hengdeli Deyesion International Shipping Limited v MV "Haralambos" and Others, upholding the arrest of the MV Haralambos as an associated ship of the MV Argentina under sections 3(6) and 3(7) of the Admiralty Jurisdiction Regulation Act 105 of 1983 ("AJRA").

The judgment has attracted considerable attention in the South African maritime community, and for good reason: it addresses the perennially difficult question of how an arresting party proves "control" when the beneficial ownership of foreign ship-owning companies is not publicly available.

The facts

A dispute arose between the time charterer of a vessel called the MV Argentina and her owner, Iron Pasha Incorporated. After the commencement of London arbitration proceedings, the charterer sought security for its claim by arresting the MV Haralambos — a different vessel, owned by a different company, Nero Oil Incorporated — on the basis that both vessels were ultimately controlled by the same person, and were therefore "associated ships" under the AJRA.

Both Nero Oil and Iron Pasha are incorporated in the Marshall Islands, a jurisdiction that does not require public disclosure of share registers. The charterer relied on a combination of circumstantial evidence: regulatory filings, fleet branding, common commercial management, trade press references, and a Seasearcher vessel report published by Lloyd's List Intelligence that listed the "Vafias Group" as the "beneficial owner" of both vessels.

The owner of the Haralambos invoked its right to seek reconsideration of the ex parte arrest order without filing an affidavit in support of that application. In other words, they sought reconsideration on the founding papers alone, on the basis that those papers did not make out a case.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court, on reconsideration of the ex parte arrest, found that this evidence did not prove association on a balance of probabilities and set the arrest aside. The SCA disagreed and upheld the arrest.

The SCA's reasoning

The SCA held that the High Court had erred in its assessment of the evidence and, taking the circumstantial evidence cumulatively, found that the charterer had proved association on a balance of probabilities. The reasoning turned on two key pillars.

A critical component of the judgment was the SCA's treatment of the Seasearcher vessel report. The High Court had accorded the report "little or no weight," characterising the identification of a "beneficial owner" as an unsupported opinion. The SCA reversed this, holding that the report, published by an established, subscription-based commercial intelligence service, carried "full evidential weight on matters that are factual and directly verifiable from registry and commercial sources." It held that the High Court had erred in according it no weight.

The SCA also addressed the evidential consequence of the shipowner's procedural choices. It is well established that a party seeking reconsideration of an ex parte arrest order is entitled to do so on the founding papers alone, without filing an answering affidavit, and without attracting any adverse inference for that choice. The SCA confirmed this principle. But it then held that, where the facts concerning ownership and control are peculiarly within the knowledge of the shipowner, the decision not to place those facts before the court carries what it termed a "substantive evidential consequence": the arresting party's evidence, including the Seasearcher report, stands unanswered and falls to be assessed at its full weight.

The distinction the SCA draws here is a fine one. On the one hand, no adverse inference arises from the shipowner's silence. On the other hand, that silence means the arresting party's evidence, however thin its underlying factual basis, carries its full, undiminished weight. The practical difference between drawing an adverse inference and simply giving full weight to unanswered evidence of uncertain provenance may, in many cases, be difficult to discern.

What it means

As matters stand, it seems that the SCA is saying that commercial vessel-tracing reports from established providers such as Lloyd's List Intelligence may constitute an important part of the evidential picture and need not be dismissed as unreliable hearsay.

Further, it seems the SCA is saying that where information about who truly controls a ship-owning company lies exclusively within that company's knowledge, a decision to remain silent at the reconsideration stage carries evidential consequences.

It is worth pausing to consider the impact of this.

A Seasearcher report identifies a "beneficial owner", but it does not disclose how that conclusion was reached, what sources were consulted, or what "beneficial ownership" means in its particular context. It is not an investigative report of the kind more typically relied on in associated arrest applications, where a detailed investigation into corporate structures is commissioned and its methodology disclosed. A Seasearcher report is, by its nature, a summary extracted from various databases. It records a conclusion, but not the reasoning behind it.

The question, then, is whether a court can properly evaluate the weight of a conclusion when the factual basis for that conclusion has not been placed before it. This is not a novel concern in the law of evidence: expert opinions have long been treated as worthless unless the underlying facts are established. Whether a bare entry in a commercial database should be treated differently, particularly when it forms a central pillar of a finding that justifies the arrest of a third party's property, is a question that deserves careful consideration.

The associated ship provisions are, as the SCA itself has recognised, a radical departure from ordinary principles. They permit the arrest of a vessel owned by a company that is not the debtor, on the basis that the same person controls both the debtor's company and the ship-owning company. This is serious business. An arrest can immobilise a vessel, disrupt commercial operations, and cause significant financial harm to parties who may have no connection to the underlying dispute.

Part of the SCA’s reasoning proceeds on an assumption that the facts concerning the ownership and control of both ship-owning companies are “peculiarly within the knowledge” of the shipowner. But this assumes the very thing that needs to be proved. If the vessels are not in fact associated, the owner of the arrested ship will have no more knowledge of the other company’s shareholding than any outside party. To expect that shipowner to produce evidence about a company to which it has no connection is, in that scenario, to expect it to prove the impossible.

If the evidential threshold for establishing common control is met primarily by reference to what a commercial database says, without the arresting party having to establish the factual basis for that database's conclusion, one might ask whether the balance between the interests of creditors and shipowners has shifted. The SCA says it has not lowered the standard. But if the practical effect is that a database entry, combined with the shipowner's silence, is sufficient, there is a reasonable question about whether the standard, as applied, remains robust enough to protect against unsubstantiated arrests.

Conclusion

On the face of it, the SCA has endorsed Seasearcher reports as credible evidence of beneficial ownership and has held that where a shipowner does not file an answering affidavit, such evidence stands unanswered and is afforded its full, undiminished weight. Seasearcher reports are readily and inexpensively available to any prospective arresting party. The practical consequence of the judgment may be that, in most cases, a Seasearcher report identifying a common beneficial owner will carry sufficient weight to establish association on a balance of probabilities — unless the shipowner elects to place its own evidence before the court.

Whether commercial database entries can properly bear the evidential weight the SCA has placed on them, and whether the framework as applied strikes the right balance between the interests of creditors and the protection of shipowners against unjustified arrests, are perhaps significant questions that remain to be answered.