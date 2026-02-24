Effective 1 March 2026, the revised Banjul Protocol is set to modernises the ARIPO trade mark system.

ARIPO's Overhauled Trade Mark System Goes Live on 1 March 2026

The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) has implemented one of its most substantial reforms through the revision of the Banjul Protocol, set to take effect on 1 March 2026.

The changes introduce a streamlined four‑part legal structure, clearer definitions, including formal recognition of an "ARIPO Mark", and significant procedural improvements such as reduced examination timelines and strict opposition periods. These updates create a more digitised, and efficient administrative system, signalling a strengthened commitment to coordinated regional trade mark protection.

Businesses using ARIPO for regional filings should prepare for faster timelines and stricter opposition windows from 1 March 2026

