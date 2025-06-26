ARTICLE
26 June 2025

Shop Manager Fined For Selling Fake Mobile Phones

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

South Africa Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
The manager of a cellphone accessory shop in Gqeberha was fined R 87 000 (around 4900 USD) for selling counterfeit mobile phone products. The manager pleaded guilty to charges under the Counterfeit Goods Act and the Trademarks Act, after a search at the store uncovered over a hundred counterfeit items. The items included adapters, car chargers, charging cables, phone covers and power banks.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams & Adams
