OAPI And INTA Collaborate On Trade Mark Classification System

About thirty people participated in an expert-led workshop, which was conducted both in-person and virtually, to discuss the nuances and complexity of the Nice and OAPI trademark classification system, and best practice.
The key takeaway was the importance of carefully selecting the appropriate class of goods and services when registering trade marks to ensure legal protection both within the OAPI system and internationally.
