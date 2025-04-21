ARTICLE
21 April 2025

OAPI And INTA Collaborate On Trade Mark Classification System

Adams & Adams

About thirty people participated in an expert-led workshop, which was conducted both in-person and virtually, to discuss the nuances and complexity of the Nice and OAPI trademark classification system, and best practice.

The key takeaway was the importance of carefully selecting the appropriate class of goods and services when registering trade marks to ensure legal protection both within the OAPI system and internationally.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

