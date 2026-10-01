Beyond Representation

Africa's legal profession has undergone significant transformation over the past decade, driven by technology, digital innovation, and evolving approaches to legal education and service delivery.

Phetheni describes this as an incredibly exciting time to be part of Africa’s evolving legal landscape. Over the past decade, the profession has undergone significant change, shaped by transformation, technology and digital innovation, as well as the need for new approaches to legal education, talent development and the delivery of legal services.

She notes that, for a sector historically steeped in tradition and cautious in its embrace of change, this evolving landscape demands leadership capable of navigating increasing legal, commercial and operational complexity. One of the greatest privileges of leadership, she says, is witnessing change unfold around you and knowing that, in some meaningful way, you have contributed to it.

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