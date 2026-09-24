GOVERNING INTELLIGENCE

How Nigeria Can Balance AI Regulation and Innovation

A Thought Leadership Report from the AI Summit 2026

Convened by Tunde & Adisa Legal Practitioners (T&A Legal)

In collaboration with the National Assembly and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

Landmark Towers, Oniru, Lagos | July 2026

Executive Summary

Artificial intelligence is the defining technology of this era, reshaping how nations produce, govern, and compete. Yet no country; including the most advanced AI economies, can claim to have fully mastered its capabilities or anticipated its trajectory. For Nigeria, this moment presents a rare strategic opening: the chance to shape its own AI future rather than inherit one written elsewhere.

On 2nd July 2026, T&A Legal convened policymakers, regulators, technologists, academics, and industry leaders at the AI Summit 2026 in Lagos, under the theme “The AI Conversation: Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria – Balancing Regulation and Innovation.”

The Summit was organised in collaboration with the National Assembly and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), whose keynote address set the tone: Nigeria intends to help shape global AI governance, not merely participate in it.

This report distils the Summit’s central insight into a single proposition: for Nigeria, the objective is not simply to regulate AI, but to build an enabling ecosystem in which innovation thrives while citizens’ rights, safety, and interests remain protected. Regulation and innovation are not opposing forces. Innovation without regulation is a risk; regulation without innovation is stagnation. The task before Nigeria is to hold both in productive tension.

The report proceeds in four parts. It examines where Nigeria stands in the global AI governance conversation, identifies the structural realities that must shape any Nigerian framework, sets out the principles that emerged from the Summit for a fit-for-purpose governance architecture, and closes with a call to action for government, the private sector, academia, and the legal profession.

1. The Global Moment and Nigeria’s Place in It

Every era is defined by a transformative technology that changes how people live, work, and think. AI is that technology for ours. Its evolution is outpacing the ability of traditional legal and regulatory frameworks to adapt, and governments worldwide are grappling with how to respond.

Their answers diverge sharply. The European Union has enacted the world’s most comprehensive legislative framework through its AI Act. Jurisdictions such as California have favoured regulatory guidance and sector-specific measures over a single overarching statute. Meanwhile, the leading AI economies are placing greater emphasis on securing strategic assets; advanced computing infrastructure, semiconductor technologies, and data capabilities, than on broad-based regulation of AI systems themselves.

This divergence raises the question the Summit set out to answer: what approach should Nigeria take?

Nigeria is not starting from scratch. Its AI agenda is anchored in the national Digital Economy strategy and builds on existing digital governance frameworks, including the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023. The National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, 2025 (NAIS) and the proposed Digital Economy Bill mark meaningful progress. Like most African countries, Nigeria has so far pursued AI governance through national strategies, policies, and existing legal frameworks rather than dedicated AI legislation; an approach that recognises the primacy of strong institutions in supporting responsible innovation.

Crucially, Nigeria has positioned AI as a key pillar of its ambition to build a US$1 trillion digital economy. AI, for Nigeria, is not merely a technological revolution. It is an economic and strategic imperative.

2. The Structural Realities Nigeria Must Confront

The AI value chain and where Nigeria can win

The AI ecosystem rests on five critical layers: energy infrastructure, computing processors, data centres, AI models, and applications. Each layer is essential to AI development and deployment, and each carries different barriers to entry.

The Summit was candid about Nigeria’s position within this chain. Much of the economic value generated by AI today; infrastructure, computing power, and advanced models, is created and retained outside the country. Nigeria may not realistically compete at the foundational layers of frontier models and hyperscale data centres in the near term. But that is not where the national opportunity ends. Significant value can be captured through AI applications, adoption, and innovation; the layers closest to Nigerian problems, Nigerian markets, and Nigerian talent. Governance policy should be designed with this value-capture logic at its centre.

AI is a general-purpose technology, not a single sector

AI will reshape agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and finance alike. Its successful deployment depends not only on algorithms but on energy, computing capacity, quality data, connectivity, digital infrastructure, talent, and above all, trust. Existing legal and sector-specific regulatory frameworks already address many of the activities that AI amplifies. AI should therefore be understood as an enabling technology whose opportunities and risks intersect with existing regulatory domains rather than sitting entirely outside them.

Underuse is as much a risk as misuse

Public debate on AI tends to fixate on the dangers of misuse; bias, deepfakes, privacy breaches, cybersecurity threats. These concerns are real and demand attention. But the Summit surfaced a less-discussed risk: the underutilisation of AI may pose as significant a challenge as its misuse. A Nigeria that regulates AI into hesitancy will forfeit productivity gains, research acceleration, and improvements in public service delivery that its citizens need. The cost of inaction deserves a seat at the policy table alongside the cost of harm.

The benefits must reach everyone

AI’s promise cannot be allowed to concentrate in urban centres or among large organisations alone. Ensuring that underserved communities, informal sector participants, and local economies can meaningfully benefit from AI is essential to inclusive national development. The measure of success is generational; in ten years’ time, Nigerians should be able to say with confidence that AI expanded opportunity for them.

3. A Governance Architecture Fit for Nigeria

From the Summit’s presentations, panel discussions, and open stakeholder conversation, a clear consensus emerged on the shape a Nigerian AI governance framework should take. Five design principles stand out.

Evidence-based and context-specific, not copied

Nigeria’s approach must respond to its unique socio-economic realities rather than replicate models adopted by other jurisdictions. What works for Brussels or Sacramento will not transplant cleanly to Lagos or Kano. The framework should rest on sustainable principles — trust, transparency, accountability, and responsible innovation; applied through a distinctly Nigerian lens.

Risk-based, principles-based, and built on existing law

Rather than replacing the existing legal order, a national AI framework should build on it, remaining aligned with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 as the primary legislation on data protection and privacy. It should clearly define AI systems and high-risk AI; set out the responsibilities of developers, providers, deployers, and users; establish clear liability and accountability rules; impose enforceable transparency, explainability, and disclosure obligations; and require impact assessments for high-risk AI systems. The Summit further recommended a standalone AI regulation that serves as a coordinating link across existing regulations, coordinates AI development, and promotes the adoption of homegrown solutions.

Safeguards for rights, calibrated for emerging technology

The framework should protect privacy, human rights, fairness, and non-discrimination while directly addressing emerging technologies such as generative AI, foundation models, and deepfakes. AI-specific compliance obligations, enforcement powers, and proportionate sanctions will be needed to make oversight effective rather than ornamental. Human oversight must remain central: technology should augment human capability while preserving human responsibility.

Government leading by example

As AI becomes integrated into public service delivery, government must model the responsible deployment it expects of the private sector; clear accountability, meaningful human oversight, and strong protection of citizens’ rights. Equally important is execution; translating AI policies into implementation, scaling innovation beyond isolated pilot initiatives, and creating tangible value through AI.

Value creation as a governance objective

AI governance should be viewed not only through the lens of regulation but through the broader objectives of economic architecture, value creation, and national competitiveness. That means building local talent, supporting indigenous innovators, strengthening research ecosystems, and encouraging responsible investment. It also means giving practical effect to the beneficiation provisions contemplated in the proposed Digital Economy Bill; including establishing an entity charged with capturing value and monitoring implementation, so the clause delivers outcomes rather than aspirations.

4. Governance Is a Team Sport: A Call to Action

Perhaps the Summit’s most important conclusion is that effective AI governance cannot be produced by regulators alone. It requires coordinated policies, strong institutions, and the active participation of every stakeholder group; an approach the Summit described as “AI diplomacy”: sustained collaboration among governments, private sector organisations, developers, and civil society at both national and corporate levels.

For the private sector, the message was direct: participate in AI governance discussions now, not after regulations have been drafted. AI governance has already become an integral part of product development; organisations that engage early will shape rules they can live with and build the public trust on which adoption depends.

For the legal profession, the Summit envisioned a stronger convening role; bringing government, industry, academia, and other stakeholders together during policy development, rather than acting only as legal advisers after policies have been formulated. The AI Summit 2026 was itself an expression of that conviction.

For academia, the recommendation was coherence: holistic, cross-institutional AI governance frameworks should be developed for universities rather than allowing each institution to operate in isolation, while partnerships between government and universities deepen national AI research capability.

For government, the mandate is to promote AI literacy and awareness, strengthen institutional capacity, focus regulatory attention on high-impact and high-risk use cases, and insist on good-quality training data as a foundation for ethical AI systems.

Conclusion: Writing Nigeria’s AI Story

The future of AI will be determined not solely by technological advancement, but by the strength of institutions, the resilience of infrastructure, the quality of talent, the wisdom of governance, and the trust these systems inspire. On each of these fronts, Nigeria has agency.

The path forward is neither unregulated acceleration nor precautionary paralysis. It is a deliberate, evidence-based framework that builds on existing law, protects citizens, enables innovators, and positions Nigeria to capture a growing share of the value the AI economy creates. Regulation applied in a manner that enables innovation and industrial development; making effective use of existing legal and sectoral frameworks while avoiding unnecessary burdens that discourage adoption and entrepreneurship, is both achievable and urgent.

Nigeria has declared its intention to help shape the global AI conversation, not merely to join it. The AI Summit 2026 demonstrated that the will, the expertise, and the coalition to do so already exist. What remains is execution; and the accountability of a simple test: a decade from now, Nigerians should be able to look back and say that artificial intelligence expanded opportunity for all.

About the AI Summit 2026

The AI Summit 2026 was convened by Tunde & Adisa Legal Practitioners (T&A Legal) in collaboration with the National Assembly and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and held on 2nd July 2026 at the Leisure Hall, Landmark Towers, Oniru, Lagos.

The Summit was declared open by Hon. Seyi Adisa, Co-Founding Partner of T&A Legal. The keynote address, delivered on behalf of the Director-General/CEO of NITDA by Dr. Emmanuel Edet, Director of Public Policy and Regulatory Compliance, addressed the theme “Building Nigeria’s AI Future: Strengthening Innovation, Governance and Responsible Deployment for National Productivity and Growth.” The event featured high-level participation from members of the National Assembly; the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, representatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), leading technology companies including Meta, AI developers, startups, academia, legal practitioners, industry experts, civil society organisations, international AI policy and regulatory experts and other public and private sector stakeholders.

This report draws on the presentations, panel discussions, and open stakeholder conversation held at the Summit, and on the official Communiqué issued at its close.