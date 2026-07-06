Africa Tax In Brief

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Below, please find issue 170 of ENS’ tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.

case law

Constitutional Court | Lueven Metals (Pty) Ltd v Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service [2026] ZACC 24

The appeal concerned whether the phrase “which has not undergone any manufacturing process other than the refining thereof or the manufacture or production of” certain prescribed forms of gold precluded recycled or second-hand gold from being zero-rated under section 11(1)(f) of the Value-Added Tax Act, 1991 (“ VAT Act ”) when supplied to the South African Reserve Bank, the South African Mint Company (Pty) Ltd or a South African registered bank.

”) when supplied to the South African Reserve Bank, the South African Mint Company (Pty) Ltd or a South African registered bank. Lueven Metals (Pty) Ltd argued that the provision required that the gold to be supplied must be in a prescribed (unwrought) form and must be supplied to a prescribed purchaser, irrespective of any prior manufacturing processes.

The Constitutional Court held that section 11(1)(f) requires that the gold must not have undergone any manufacturing process other than refining or manufacture into one of the prescribed forms. It was held that recycled or second-hand gold had undergone disqualifying historical manufacturing processes and therefore does not qualify for zero-rating under section 11(1)(f).

The appeal was dismissed with costs, including the costs of two counsel.

Find copy of judgment here.

legislation and draft legislation

Income Tax Act, 1962 (“ ITA ”) | Draft Amendment to Rules under section 18A (2B) and (2C) The proposed draft rules provide information required in a certificate as specified in terms of section 18A(2B) and (2C) of the ITA. Comments are due by 17 July 2026 Find a copy of the draft amendment to the rules here.

”) | Draft Amendment to Rules under section 18A (2B) and (2C) Tax Administration Act, 2011 (“ TAA ”) | Extending date to request reduced assessment or additional assessment for auto-assessments The notice extends the deadline to 23 October 2026, by which a taxpayer, eligible for automatic assessment under paragraph 3(3) of the Notice to Submit Returns, published in terms of section 25 of the ITA may request SARS to make a reduced or additional assessment. The extension does not apply if the date of the automatic assessment is after 27 August 2026. Find a copy of the notice here.

”) | Extending date to request reduced assessment or additional assessment for auto-assessments VAT Act | Draft Regulations and Draft Explanatory Memorandum SARS has published the Draft Regulations and Draft Explanatory Memorandum relating to the domestic reverse charge mechanism for valuable metal. The draft regulations are issued in terms of section 74(2) of the Value-Added Tax Act, 89 of 1991. The due date for comment is 30 June 2026. o Find the draft regulations and explanatory memorandum here. Income Tax Act, 1962 | Living annuity notice o SARS has published a notice in terms of paragraph (c) of the definition of “living annuity” in section 1(1) of the ITA. o The notice withdraws all previous notices issued in terms of paragraph (c) of the definition of “living annuity” and prescribes that the amount referred to in that paragraph is R150 000. Find the notice here.



SARS publications

Tax Practitioner Connect | Issue 72 – June 2026 o This Issue covers Global Minimum Tax requirements, Filing Season 2026 changes, updates to the PAYE Employer Reconciliation BRS, improvements to the AA88 Employer Guide, a webinar recording on EMP501 submissions, updates to the Tax Directive functionality on eFiling, and the importance of confirming contact details on eFiling. The Issue also highlights taxpayer protection and awareness initiatives, including the latest scam alert on “Tax Settlement Notification” and a new step-by-step video on how to report unprofessional conduct. Find more information here.

Guide on the Determination of Medical Tax Credits | Issue 18 This guide provides general guidelines regarding the medical scheme fees tax credit and additional medical expenses tax credit for income tax purposes. Find a copy of the guide here.

Guide on Income Tax and the Individual (2025/26) | Issue 1 The purpose of this guide is to inform individuals who are South African residents of their income tax commitments under the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962. Please find a copy of the guide here.

VAT Reference Guide | Schools Exiting the VAT System | Issue 1 This reference guide provides information and guidelines regarding the value-added tax implications for schools that cease to be vendors, effective from 1 January 2026, because of the amendments to the Value-Added Tax Act 89 of 1991. Find a copy of the guide here.

Updated average Exchange Rates published Table A – A list of the average exchange rates of selected currencies for a year of assessment as from December 2003. Table B – A list of the monthly average exchange rates to assist a person whose year of assessment is shorter or longer than 12 months.

Updated Interest Rates Table 3 published Table 3 – SARS has updated Interest Rates Table 3, which deals with rates at which interest-free or low interest loans are subject to income tax. The update follows the South African Reserve Bank’s change to the repo rate on 29 May 2026, effective from 1 June 2026.



SARS has updated its Business Requirements Specification (BRS) for PAYE Employer Reconciliation 2026/2027 Enhancements: Employee Identification Data (New Source Codes – V25.0.0, February 2026): Added new fields for Additional ID Number (3061), Expired Asylum Seeker Permit Number (3067), Expired Passport Number (3071), Expired Passport Country of Issue (3076), and Country of Birth (3081), applicable to the ITREG certificate type. Employee Remuneration Data (New Deduction/Information Codes – from 2026 YoA): Added source code 4042 (s11(nA) recoupment deduction), source code 4588 (total amount repaid by employee for s11(nA) recoupment), and source code 4589 (total amount repaid by employee for s11(nB) recoupment, i.e. restraint of trade). Reason Code for IT3(a) (Code 4150): Added new value 10, applicable from 2026 year of assessment, for circumstances where no tax is to be withheld due to a Section 11(nA) deduction or a Section 11(nA) recoupment from an ex- employee in a subsequent transaction year. Lump Sum Codes (Code 3926 – from 2025 YoA): Added Savings Withdrawal Benefit source code for withdrawals from a Retirement Fund Savings Component/Pot. Validation Changes (V25.1.0 – V25.3.0): Updated validation rules for source codes 3040, 3067, 3622/3672, 3696, 3698, 3699, 3835/3885, 3922, 4118, and 4150, including revised thresholds for non-taxable income (R5,000/R16,000 for YoA ≤2026/≥2027 for codes 3622/3672 and 3835/3885) and compensation on death (R300,000/R800,000 for YoA ≤2026/≥2027 for code 3922). Description Changes: Updated descriptions for source codes 3060 (Identity Number) and 3620/3670 (NED Directors / Audit Committee Member Fees), as well as code 4150 (Reason code for IT3(a)). Removals: Removed the Employer Contact Person: Fax No field (code 2039) and removed source code 4590 (total amount reimbursed to the employee for kilometers travelled in the previous tax year), which had been introduced in V25.1.0 but was withdrawn in V25.2.0. Find the updated guide here.

Global Minimum Tax Updates SARS has published updates relating to the Global Minimum Tax (“ GMT ”) return process. A Multi-National Enterprise (“ MNE ”) must submit the Global Minimum Tax Return (GMT01), together with the Global Minimum Tax Declaration form (GMT02) and the relevant tax calculation for the fiscal year of liability. SARS confirmed that GMT returns are generally due 15 months after the end of the relevant fiscal year, or 18 months after the end of the first fiscal year commencing on or after 1 January 2024 but before 1 January 2025, where the MNE group is liable for top-up tax and is not required to submit a GMT return for a previous fiscal year in another jurisdiction. SARS has also developed a new guide to submit GMT returns on eFiling and updated the SARS Payment Rules guide, available here. Find more information regarding the above GMT update here.

Get ready for Filing Season 2026 SARS has published information on Filing Season 2026 and has advised taxpayers to update their personal and banking details online. The key dates are as follows: ▪ Auto Assessments: 1 July to 12 July 2026. ▪ Non-provisional individual taxpayers: 13 July to 23 October 2026. Provisional taxpayers: 13 July 2026 to 22 January 2027. Trusts: 13 July 2026 to 22 January 2027. SARS has indicated that the 2026 Filing Season will include more prefilled data, simpler questions, improved guidance on residency status, easier medical aid selection, WhatsApp functionality for certain assessment and statement of account services, an updated ITR12 look and feel, and a new declaration alert questionnaire intended to reduce verification issues. Find more information here.



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