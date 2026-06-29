Beyond Borders: Navigating The Nigeria Tax Act 2025

- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in Nigeria
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Media & Information and Construction & Engineering industries
This article was developed from the conversations at the Beyond Borders Tax Webinar.
Nigeria’s tax landscape is evolving, driven by globalization, digitalization, and shifting economic dynamics. This has led to the enactment of the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025, a significant milestone in the country’s fiscal development.
These reforms introduce new provisions and amend existing laws, particularly regarding the treatment of nonresident companies (NRCs) and cross-border transactions. This article unpacks the critical changes, emerging obligations, and strategic risks that organizations must navigate in this new era.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]