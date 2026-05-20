Capital Gains Tax Enhancements: Examining The New 30% Rate And Its Impact On Corporate Asset Disposals

Nigeria’s fiscal landscape has undergone a significant transformation with the enactment of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, which raised the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rate from 10% to 30% for corporate entities.

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Introduction

Nigeria’s fiscal landscape has undergone a significant transformation with the enactment of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, which raised the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rate from 10% to 30% for corporate entities. Beyond the rate adjustment, the reform has also broadened the scope of CGT to encompass digital and virtual assets as well as incorporeal property. Thus, intangible assets such as intellectual property rights, patents, trademarks, goodwill, and licenses, together with digital assets including cryptocurrencies, tokens, non‑fungible tokens (NFTs), and other virtual instruments, are now expressly subject to CGT.

This reform represents one of the most significant changes in Nigeria’s tax regime in decades, aligning CGT with the corporate income tax rate and reshaping how businesses approach asset disposals. While the government aims to boost revenue and reduce tax arbitrage, the implications for corporate strategy, investment flows, and economic competitiveness are profound.

Background: the old vs. new regime

CGT is the net profit arising from the disposal of a capital asset, after deducting allowable expenses such as acquisition costs, improvement costs, and incidental expenses of disposal. Practical examples of such assets include real estate, shares, machinery, intellectual property, and other investment holdings.

Under Nigeria’s pre‑2025 CGT regime, companies disposing of assets were subject to a flat 10% tax on the chargeable gains realized1. This meant that regardless of the size of the gain or the nature of the asset, the tax liability was calculated at a uniform rate of 10%. A uniform rate made compliance straightforward for companies and tax authorities. The relatively low rate also incentivized asset disposals, as companies could unlock value without heavy tax burdens.

Nigeria’s Capital Gains Tax framework underwent a major overhaul in 2025 with the enactment of the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA). The reform replaced the long‑standing flat rate of 10% with a system designed to align more closely with corporate and personal income tax structures, broaden the tax base, and modernize compliance. Capital gains for corporate entities are now taxed at 30%2, the same as corporate income tax. This eliminates arbitrage opportunities where companies reclassified trading income as capital gains to benefit from the lower rate.

Importantly, the new Act introduced detailed provisions on part‑disposal of assets3. Where only part of an asset is sold, or where some property derived from an asset remains undisposed, the acquisition cost and related expenditures must be apportioned between the disposed and undisposed portions. Apportionment is made by reference to the consideration received for the disposal (“A”) and the market value of the remaining property (“B”), with the fraction A/(A+B) applied to determine the cost attributable to the disposed part. This ensures that chargeable gains are computed fairly and proportionately, reflecting both the disposed and retained interests in the asset.

Impacts of the revised rate on corporate disposal of assets

It is important to emphasize that the rate increment from 10% to 30% carries significant implications and consequences for corporate entities. Some of the identified implications include:

a. Higher tax liabilities:

Corporations now face a threefold increase in Capital Gains Tax obligations compared to the former 10% regime, thereby diminishing the net proceeds realized from asset disposals and compelling businesses to reassess their disposal strategies, reinvestment plans, and overall tax planning frameworks.

b. Strategic Business Decisions

With the rate increase, corporations are likely to exercise greater caution in disposing of assets, undertaking such transactions only when strategically unavoidable. This shift may slow the pace of mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring, as disposal decisions will now demand more rigorous cost–benefit analysis that fully accounts for the heightened tax burden.

c. Market and Investment Climate

The rate increase is expected to result in a notable slowdown in transactional activity, with sectors such as real estate, oil and gas, and telecommunications likely to experience reduced asset disposals, thereby diminishing overall market dynamism. The higher CGT rate may diminish Nigeria’s competitiveness relative to jurisdictions with lower capital gains taxes, particularly from the perspective of foreign investors, who often weigh tax efficiency as a critical factor in determining the attractiveness of investment destinations.

d. Compliance and Governance

The scope of Capital Gains Tax has been broadened to encompass digital assets and indirect offshore transfers, a development that will compel corporations to strengthen their documentation processes and adopt more sophisticated tax planning strategies to ensure compliance and mitigate exposure. Thus, cryptocurrencies, tokens, and other virtual assets are now explicitly taxable. This change acknowledges the growing role of digital finance and ensures Nigeria captures revenue from an increasingly significant asset class. For corporations, this means that disposals of digital holdings must be carefully documented and reported, with tax planning integrated into digital investment strategies. The hallmark of this is that corporations must invest in compliance systems to avoid penalties and reputational risks.

Conclusion

The enhancement of Nigeria’s Capital Gains Tax regime through the 2025 reform represents a decisive shift in fiscal policy. By raising the rate from 10% to 30% and expanding the scope to include digital assets and indirect offshore transfers, the government has signaled its intent to strengthen revenue mobilization, close loopholes, and align with global tax practices.

For corporate entities, however, the implications are far‑reaching. The tripling of CGT obligations reduces net proceeds from disposals, compels more cautious asset management, and introduces new layers of compliance complexity. Sectors that traditionally rely on frequent disposals such as oil and gas, and telecommunications may experience slower transaction activity, while foreign investors could reassess Nigeria’s competitiveness relative to other jurisdictions.

Ultimately, the reform underscores the need for corporations to embed tax planning into their strategic decision‑making. Leveraging available reliefs, strengthening governance frameworks, and adopting forward‑looking compliance strategies will be essential to navigating this new landscape. The challenge for policymakers will be to balance revenue generation with the imperative of sustaining investment flows and market dynamism, ensuring that the CGT regime supports both fiscal stability and long‑term economic growth.

Footnotes

1. See Section 2(1) of the Capital Gains Act, Cap. C1, Laws of the Federation 2004

2. See Section 55(2) of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025

3. See Section 41 of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025

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