Changes In Chargeable Gains Under The Nigerian Taxation Act And Their Impact On Taxpayers

The taxation of capital gains has historically played a modest but strategically important role within Nigeria's fiscal architecture. Under the pre-existing regime, the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) framework was governed primarily by the Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA), which imposed tax on gains arising from the disposal of chargeable assets

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1. Introduction

The taxation of capital gains has historically played a modest but strategically important role within Nigeria's fiscal architecture. Under the pre-existing regime, the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) framework was governed primarily by the Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA), which imposed tax on gains arising from the disposal of chargeable assets. However, the enactment of the Nigerian Taxation Act 2025 (NTA) represents a significant recalibration of the country's approach to taxing gains, particularly in light of evolving economic realities, digitalisation, and global tax reform trends.

This article examines the legal and structural changes introduced by the NTA in relation to chargeable gains, situating them within the broader policy objectives of the reform. It further evaluates the implications of these changes for individual and corporate taxpayers, while identifying potential challenges in implementation and offering recommendations for optimisation.

2. Legal Framework of Chargeable Gains Before the NTA Amendments

Before the advent of NTA regime, "chargeable gains" were defined as gains accruing to a person on the disposal of chargeable assets, after deducting allowable expenses such as acquisition costs, improvement costs, and incidental expenses of disposal. The concept of "disposal" was broadly interpreted to include sales, transfers, assignments, and other forms of alienation of proprietary interests.

The applicable tax rate under the CGTA was a flat 10% on net gains, applying uniformly to individuals and corporate entities.1 This simplicity, while administratively convenient, failed to reflect differences in taxpayer capacity or asset classes. The tax base was also relatively narrow, with notable exemptions including gains arising from the disposal of shares and stocks (following subsequent amendments), as well as certain personal assets and government securities.

Compliance obligations required taxpayers to file CGT returns with the relevant tax authority either the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for corporate entities or State Internal Revenue Services for individuals within prescribed timelines. However, enforcement was weak, and compliance rates were generally low due to limited monitoring mechanisms.

Several criticisms plagued the regime. First, administrative inefficiencies and poor inter-agency coordination undermined effective enforcement. Second, ambiguities in valuation particularly for intangible assets and intra-group transfers, created uncertainty and opportunities for dispute. Third, the exemption of gains on shares facilitated tax avoidance strategies, especially in structured transactions designed to recharacterise taxable disposals as exempt share transfers.

3. Key Changes Introduced by the NTA

3.1 From a Standalone CGT Regime to an Integrated Tax Framework

One of the most profound conceptual shifts introduced by the NTA is the integration of chargeable gains into the general income tax system. Under the CGTA, capital gains taxation operated as a distinct regime with its own rules, rates, and administrative processes. The NTA collapses this separation by recognising gains from the disposal of property and fixed assets as part of taxable income.2

This integration has both doctrinal and practical implications. Doctrinally, it blurs the traditional distinction between capital and revenue gains, aligning Nigeria with jurisdictions that adopt a more unified conception of taxable income. Practically, it enhances enforcement by subjecting chargeable gains to the broader compliance, reporting, and audit mechanisms applicable to income tax. As a result, taxpayers can no longer rely on the relative opacity of the old CGT regime to shield capital transactions from scrutiny.

3.2 Expansion of the Tax Base: Inclusion of Digital and Intangible Assets

The NTA significantly broadens the definition of chargeable assets to include "all forms of property," expressly covering shares, options, rights, debts, and notably, digital or virtual assets. This represents a deliberate response to the evolving nature of wealth and value creation in the modern economy.3

The explicit inclusion of digital assets is particularly noteworthy. Under the previous regime, the tax treatment of cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets was uncertain, creating opportunities for tax avoidance and regulatory arbitrage. By bringing such assets squarely within the tax net, the NTA aligns Nigeria with emerging global standards and ensures that gains derived from digital transactions are subject to taxation.

Similarly, the inclusion of incorporeal property, such as intellectual property rights and contractual interests, eliminates longstanding ambiguities and reflects a more economically realistic understanding of value.

3.3. Conditional Taxation of Share Disposals: A Targeted Policy Shift

Perhaps the most politically and economically significant reform is the reversal of the broad exemption previously granted to gains on the disposal of shares. Under the NTA, such gains are now taxable, subject to carefully calibrated exceptions.

The Act introduces a threshold-based system, exempting smaller transactions while capturing high-value disposals, where the total proceeds is less than

₦150 million and the gain is less than ₦10 million, or the securities are disposed in a lending transaction.4

It also provides rollover relief where proceeds are reinvested within a specified period.5 This approach reflects a deliberate policy choice: to protect small investors and encourage reinvestment, while ensuring that large-scale capital gains contribute to public revenue.

This reform has far-reaching implications for corporate transactions, particularly mergers and acquisitions. Share-based exits, which were previously structured to avoid tax, are now within the scope of the chargeable gains regime, thereby increasing the tax cost of such transactions and necessitating more sophisticated tax planning.

3.4. Redefinition of "Disposal" and the Embrace of Economic Substance

The NTA adopts an expansive definition of "disposal," extending beyond traditional sales and transfers to include compensation receipts, insurance proceeds, and the surrender of rights. Crucially, it captures transactions where value is realized even in the absence of a formal transfer of ownership.6>

This reflects a clear shift toward substance-over-form taxation. By focusing on the economic reality of transactions rather than their legal form, the Act closes several loopholes that were previously exploited to avoid CGT liability. For instance, taxpayers can no longer evade tax by recharacterising disposals as compensation or by structuring transactions in a manner that avoids formal transfer.

3.5. Market Value Rules and Anti-Avoidance Measures

Complementing the expanded definition of disposal are robust market value rules. Where transactions occur between related parties, or where consideration is not at arm's length, the NTA mandates the use of deemed market value in computing gains.7

This provision is critical in addressing undervaluation and transfer pricing abuses. It ensures that tax liabilities reflect the true economic value of transactions, thereby safeguarding the tax base. In conjunction with the Act's broader anti-avoidance provisions, it signals a move toward a more sophisticated and enforcement-oriented tax regime.

3.6. Taxation of Indirect Transfers and Cross-Border Transactions

One of the most advanced features of the NTA is its treatment of indirect transfers. The Act provides that gains arising from the disposal of shares in a foreign entity may be taxable in Nigeria where the value of those shares is derived substantially from Nigerian assets. It further extends tax liability to non-residents where transactions result in a change in ownership of Nigerian companies or assets.>8

This represents a significant assertion of taxing rights and aligns Nigeria with international best practices, including those developed in response to high-profile cases involving offshore asset transfers. By capturing indirect disposals, the NTA effectively neutralises the use of offshore holding structures to avoid Nigerian tax.

3.7. Comprehensive Situs Rules and the Taxation of Digital Presence

The determination of the location (situs) of assets is central to the application of CGT, particularly in cross-border contexts. The NTA provides detailed rules for establishing the situs of various categories of assets, including digital assets, which are deemed to be located in Nigeria where the beneficial owner is resident or has a taxable presence.9

These provisions significantly expand Nigeria's jurisdiction to tax gains arising from global assets with a nexus to the country. They also reflect an emerging consensus that traditional physical presence rules are inadequate in a digitalised economy.

In contrast to the broad and often indiscriminate exemptions under the CGTA, the NTA adopts a more targeted approach. Reliefs are now conditional and policy-driven, aimed at achieving specific socio-economic objectives.

Examples include exemptions for gains on the disposal of a principal private residence (subject to limitations), small-value personal assets, and certain venture capital investments. By imposing thresholds and conditions, the Act seeks to prevent abuse while still providing relief where justified.

4. Practical Impacts on Taxpayers

For individual taxpayers, the changes introduce a more complex compliance environment. Homeowners and small investors may now face increased scrutiny, particularly in relation to valuation and documentation. While reliefs may still exist for personal assets, the burden of proving eligibility has increased. Behaviourally, individuals may adjust the timing of disposals to optimise tax outcomes or delay transactions to avoid crossing taxable thresholds.

Corporate taxpayers are likely to experience more profound impacts. The recharacterisation of certain gains as business income affects merger and acquisition structures, as well as intra-group reorganisations. Transactions previously structured as tax-neutral may now attract significant liabilities. This necessitates more sophisticated tax planning and closer integration of tax considerations into corporate strategy.

High-net-worth individuals and investment funds face heightened exposure under the new regime. Portfolio restructuring, particularly involving equities and intangible assets, must now account for potential CGT implications.

The cost of compliance, including professional advisory services, is expected to rise as taxpayers navigate the more intricate legal landscape.

Despite its merits, the NTA presents several implementation challenges. The administrative capacity of tax authorities remains a critical concern. Effective enforcement of the expanded regime requires skilled personnel, particularly in asset valuation and forensic auditing.

Taxpayer awareness is another significant issue. Given the technical nature of the reforms, many taxpayers may lack sufficient understanding of their obligations, leading to inadvertent non-compliance. This underscores the need for extensive public education and guidance.

There is also the risk of unintended economic consequences. Increased taxation of gains may reduce market liquidity, particularly in the equities and real estate sectors, as taxpayers become more reluctant to dispose of assets. Additionally, aggressive enforcement without adequate safeguards could discourage investment.

5. Conclusion

The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 represents a comprehensive overhaul of the chargeable gains regime, transforming it from a narrow and underutilised component of the tax system into a central pillar of revenue generation. By expanding the tax base, strengthening anti-avoidance measures, and aligning with international standards, the Act positions Nigeria to more effectively capture value in an increasingly complex economic landscape.

However, the success of this regime will depend on effective implementation. Without adequate administrative capacity, clear guidance, and taxpayer education, the sophistication of the legal framework may not translate into practical effectiveness. Nevertheless, the NTA marks a decisive step toward a more modern, equitable, and resilient tax system.

Footnotes

1. Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA), s. 2(1).

2. NTA, s. 27.

3. NTA, s. 34.

4. NTA, s. 34(1)(a)(i,ii ).

5. NTA, s. 34(1)(a)(iii).

6. NTA, s. 35.

7. NTA, s. 36.

8. NTA, s. 47.

9. NTA, s. 46.

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