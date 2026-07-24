NRS Commences Compliance Monitoring For Large Taxpayers Under The National E-Invoicing & Electronic Fiscal System (EFS) – Deadline: 31 July 2026

The Nigeria Revenue Service has launched compliance monitoring for large taxpayers under the National E-Invoicing & Electronic Fiscal System, requiring companies with annual turnover of ₦5 Billion and above to complete full system integration by 31 July 2026. Non-compliant entities face immediate enforcement actions, statutory penalties, and potential operational disruptions under applicable tax laws.

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The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has officially announced the commencement of compliance monitoring activities for large taxpayers under the National E-Invoicing & Electronic Fiscal System (EFS), also known as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS).

Following the public notice issued by the NRS, all large taxpayers defined as companies with an annual gross turnover of ₦5 Billion and above are required to complete all onboarding, integration, and validation steps and achieve full operational compliance on or before 31 July 2026.

Key Compliance Requirements

To satisfy the NRS mandate and avoid regulatory sanctions, affected taxpayers must ensure full execution of the following five-step compliance framework before the 31 July 2026 deadline:

System Onboarding: Complete onboarding on the NRS Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) platform. System Integration: Integrate internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) or accounting software through approved Access Point Providers (APPs) or System Integrators (SIs) using standardized APIs. Validation & Testing: Conduct and finalize end-to-end data validation and schema testing in line with NRS guidelines. Active Invoice Transmission: Commence live real-time transmission of electronic invoices (including sales invoices, credit notes, and debit notes) to the NRS e-invoicing platform. Supplier Invoice Validation: Ensure that all inbound B2B e-invoices received from vendors contain a valid Invoice Reference Number (IRN).

Monitoring & Enforcement Risk

The NRS has indicated that compliance monitoring is already underway to evaluate adherence across corporate taxpayers.

Warning: Defaulting entities face immediate enforcement actions, statutory penalties, and potential operational disruptions under applicable tax laws and regulations. Additionally, non-compliant invoicing structures may impact future input Value Added Tax (VAT) reconciliations and tax audit clearances as digital reporting matures.

Recommended Action Steps for Businesses

With the 31 July 2026 enforcement cutoff fast approaching, affected organizations should immediately take the following measures:

Assess ERP Readiness: Review existing accounting and invoicing systems to determine integration requirements with licensed SIs/APPs.

Review existing accounting and invoicing systems to determine integration requirements with licensed SIs/APPs. Cleanse Customer & Vendor Data: Audit Tax Identification Numbers (TINs/Tax IDs) across supplier and client databases to prevent transmission rejection.

Audit Tax Identification Numbers (TINs/Tax IDs) across supplier and client databases to prevent transmission rejection. Review Procurement Policies: Mandate that vendors supply valid IRNs on all commercial documentation.

Mandate that vendors supply valid IRNs on all commercial documentation. Engage Tax Experts: Seek expert legal and advisory support to navigate technical specifications, integration hurdles, and regulatory risk management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.