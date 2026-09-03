TechTuesday: Breaking Down Nigeria's N.R.S. Virtual Asset Tax Guidelines 1

Nigeria has introduced a standardised framework for the taxation of virtual assets. In this edition of JEETechTuesday, we break down the NRS Virtual Asset Tax Guidelines, including who they apply to, what constitutes a taxable event and how gains on qualifying virtual asset disposals are calculated.

On 31 July 2026, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) issued the Guidelines on the Taxation of Virtual Assets, introducing a standardised framework for the taxation of virtual asset transactions in Nigeria following the inclusion of virtual asset taxation in the Nigeria Tax Act 2025.

The Guidelines have broad application across Nigeria’s virtual asset ecosystem, covering individual crypto traders and holders, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), Peer to Peer marketplace operators, businesses dealing in virtual assets, tax consultants, financial institutions and persons earning income, profits or gains from virtual assets in Nigeria.

In this edition of JEETechTuesday, we examine some of the key provisions of the Guidelines, including the categories of assets captured by the framework and the distinction between taxable and non taxable events.

Taxable transactions can include selling crypto for Naira, swapping one token for another, receiving salary or professional fees in crypto, using crypto to pay for goods and services, certain mining and staking rewards, NFT sales and airdrops with realisable value.

By contrast, activities such as simply holding a virtual asset, transferring assets between an individual's own wallets without a change in beneficial ownership, using crypto as loan collateral and certain token wrapping activities generally do not constitute taxable events under the framework.

The Guidelines also introduce a USD referenced approach for calculating gains on qualifying crypto disposals. The method determines the acquisition cost and disposal proceeds in US dollars before converting the resulting gain into Naira using the applicable CBN/NAFEM rate on the disposal date. This is intended to exclude gains attributable solely to Naira depreciation from taxable income.

This is Part 1 of our breakdown of the NRS Virtual Asset Tax Guidelines. Part 2 will consider tax rates, obligations applicable to VASPs and platform operators, penalties for non compliance and practical considerations for individuals, businesses and platforms.

Read the full insight to understand how Nigeria's new virtual asset tax framework may affect individuals, businesses and participants across the digital asset ecosystem. Read More...