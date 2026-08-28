Nigeria’s New Crypto Tax Rules: What Virtual Asset Service Providers Need To Know, And The Legal Questions That Remain

1. Introduction

Nigeria’s approach to virtual assets has moved steadily from restriction towards regulated participation. In December 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria permitted banks to open and operate accounts for eligible VASPs, although banks remain prohibited from holding, trading or transacting in virtual assets on their own account. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also used its Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program (ARIP) to bring qualified digital-asset businesses into a supervised pathway.

That shift has now extended to taxation. On 31st July 2026, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) released its long-awaited Guidelines on the Taxation of Virtual Assets. The Guidelines explain the NRS’s view of how the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025 and the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025 apply to virtual assets, and they prescribe extensive operational duties for VASPs and certain P2P marketplace operators.

This edition of TALP’s TechBrief explains what the new Guidelines mean for VASPs in plain terms: how crypto assets are classified, what taxes apply, which transactions are taxed and which are not, and what VASPs now need to do to stay compliant.

2. Classification of Virtual Assets

The Guidelines sort virtual assets into six categories, and the tax treatment depends on which category an asset falls into.

Cryptocurrencies and Exchange Tokens: coins like Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and BNB. Income tax applies to any gain made when these are sold, plus a stamp duty of 1.5% on token-to-fiat and fiat-to-token conversions. Stablecoins and Payment Tokens: coins like USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI, which are designed to track the value of a currency such as the US dollar. They are taxed the same way as Cryptocurrencies and Exchange tokens, but because their value barely moves, any taxable gain will usually be small or nil, unless the coin also pays a yield. Security and Investment Tokens: including tokenised shares and bonds. Their treatment depends on the underlying rights and applicable securities law. The Guidelines limit the relevant NTA exemption to tokenised Nigerian stocks and shares. Utility and Governance Tokens: tokens that give access to a platform such as gaming tokens or Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) voting tokens. Selling them for a gain is income-taxed, and so are any rewards earned from staking or from Decentralised Finance (DeFi) activity, taxed as income the moment they are received. NFTs: one-of-a-kind digital items like digital art, music NFTs, or property NFTs. If the creator sells one, it is taxed as business income at the normal income tax rates, and VAT also applies to that sale. If someone who bought one as an investment later resells it, it is taxed differently: on the real gain made, with tax withheld from the proceeds by the platform. Sovereign Digital Currency: the eNaira, and any foreign central bank digital currency held by a Nigerian resident. These are treated exactly like ordinary cash, so no crypto tax rules apply to them at all.

3. Applicable Taxes

A single crypto transaction can trigger more than one tax at once, since income tax, VAT, and stamp duty each apply to a different part of the transaction:

a. Income and Withholding Tax

If a Nigerian resident makes money from crypto, whether from selling it at a profit, mining or staking it, earning DeFi rewards, or getting an airdrop that has real value, that income is taxed at the NTA’s normal rates for individuals ranging from 0% for the first N800,000 to 25% for income above N50,000,000.

Companies carrying on crypto-related activities, including exchanges, custody providers and token issuers, are similarly subject to tax on their profits under the NTA (at 30% for companies other than small companies which are taxed at 0%). This is separate from any obligation a VASP may have to withhold and remit tax on behalf of it customers.

Foreign companies are also within scope where they have a sufficient taxable presence in Nigeria or derive income from Nigeria. In these cases, the existing rules under the NTA and the NTTA that apply to foreign businesses will also apply to their crypto-related activities.

The Guidelines also prescribe withholding at source:

1% of gross disposal proceeds for cryptocurrencies and exchange tokens, security and investment tokens, and NFTs;

10% on passive income from staking, mining, airdrops and DeFi yield; and

5% or 10% on professional fees, as applicable.

The Naira equivalent of a token withheld, measured at the CBN/NAFEM rate on the withholding date, is treated as the taxpayer’s withholding-tax credit for the annual return. This makes accurate reconciliation essential because withholding is based on gross proceeds, while final income tax is generally based on income or gain.

b. Value Added Tax

The Guidelines provide that simply transferring crypto from one person to another does not attract VAT. What does attract VAT is the service a platform charges for around that transfer, things like exchange fees, brokerage commissions, custody fees, wallet fees, or advisory services. If someone pays for goods or services using crypto instead of cash, VAT still applies to that purchase, exactly as it would if they had paid in naira. And if a foreign platform provides digital services to Nigerian corporate users without charging VAT, the Nigerian company has to account for that VAT themselves.

c. Stamp Duty

Every time crypto is converted into cash, or cash into crypto, a duty applies. It falls on whoever is receiving the crypto, and the platform is responsible for taking it out of the crypto before crediting the customer, then paying it over to the NRS twice a month, by the 15th and the 30th. The cash side of the deal, on the other hand, is left alone. For example, a customer who pays N1,000,000 for one Bitcoin will actually receive slightly less than a full Bitcoin, because the duty is deducted from the crypto itself, while the seller still gets the full N1,000,000.

4. Taxable and Non-Taxable Events

The Guidelines spell out, quite specifically, which everyday crypto activities are taxed and which are not, giving VASPs a practical checklist to work from:

a. Taxable Events

Buying crypto with cash: Stamp duty applies. Cross-border B2B payments: Where a Nigerian intermediary converts Naira to tokens, stamp duty and VAT apply to the intermediary’s service fees. The intermediary must withhold the applicable duty before remitting the payment. Selling crypto for cash: Income tax applies to any gain, with applicable withholding tax and stamp duty also arising. Paying for goods or services with crypto: Income tax applies to any gain on the crypto disposed of, while VAT applies to the underlying goods or services. Crypto received as income: Salaries, professional fees, mining and staking rewards, airdrops and DeFi earnings are taxable when received, generally based on their value at that time. NFTs: Income from creating and selling NFTs is taxable as business income, while investors are taxed on gains from NFT disposals. Gifts: Gifting virtual assets is not taxable for the giver. The recipient is taxed on any gain when the asset is later disposed of. DeFi collateral: Liquidation of crypto pledged as collateral following a loan default is a taxable disposal.

b. Non-Taxable Events

Holding crypto: Mere ownership, regardless of appreciation in value, is not taxed. Transfers between own wallets: Moving crypto between wallets owned by the same person is not taxable. Staking and NFT minting: Staking solely to support network operations and minting an NFT are not taxable until a subsequent taxable event occurs. Tokenisation and borrowing: Tokenising a real-world asset without changing ownership, and borrowing against crypto as collateral, are not taxable. Loan proceeds: Receiving funds or other consideration under a loan secured by virtual assets is not taxable. VAT and eNaira: A transfer of virtual assets does not, by itself, constitute a taxable supply for VAT purposes. The eNaira is also excluded from the virtual asset tax framework.

5. Obligations of VASPs

With the coming of the new Guidelines, anyone involved in crypto activity must register for tax and get a Tax Identification Number, and VASPs must make sure a customer has a valid TIN before letting them open an account. Beyond that, every VASP and P2P marketplace operator has to withhold tax on taxable transactions, collect stamp duty where it applies, charge and account for VAT on its own fees, and pay everything it collects over to the NRS within the deadlines set under the NTAA 2025. VASPs also have to file regular returns and keep proper records of everything. So, in effect, every VASP is now doing two jobs: running its platform, and acting as an extension of the tax authority’s collection system.

6. Practical Implications for VASPs

Mandated Compliance: Until now, a Nigerian VASP’s tax exposure was mostly theoretical, with little real enforcement behind it. That has changed. VASPs are mandated to act as withholding agents, collecting and remitting applicable tax, which means investing in proper systems to track gains accurately, withhold the right amount in tokens, and produce the reports the tax authority expects. Review Fees and Pricing: Between the duty on conversions, the tax withheld on sales, and VAT on service fees, every transaction now carries more tax than it did two months ago. VASPs must immediately review their fee structures and Terms of Service (ToS). While statutory withholding taxes are legally mandated, outdated ToS agreements that promise “all-inclusive” flat rates can prevent platforms from dynamically adjusting user-facing service fees to offset new compliance and infrastructure costs, forcing them to absorb these expenses. Compliance for Investor Attraction: Anyone buying into or reviewing a Nigerian crypto business at this point, whether an investor, an acquirer, or a lawyer doing due diligence, will now expect to see proof of VASP registration, the ability to pay tax in the actual token, and terms of service that clearly say who bears the new tax costs. Not having these is a real and practical risk to business growth. Connection to Foreign Platforms: Offshore platforms serving Nigerian users cannot assume physical distance shields them from local regulations. Under Nigeria’s Significant Economic Presence (SEP) rules, foreign entities generating digital revenue or processing transactions for Nigerian users face direct local tax liabilities. VASPs must review agreements with offshore partners to clearly define which entity is contractually responsible for executing transaction-level withholding, reporting, and statutory tax remittance.

6. Looking Ahead

Nigerian tax authority is moving from silence to a proper, structured framework for crypto, rather than continuing to treat it as a grey area. For VASPs, the priority now is to get the basics right: how tax is calculated, withheld, and paid, how transactions are recorded, and whether existing customer agreements properly cover who pays what.

The bigger question is how consistently the NRS will be able to enforce all of this across an industry that is still fragmented and changing fast. The VASPs that treat compliance as something to build properly now, rather than fix later, will be the ones best placed once enforcement picks up.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.