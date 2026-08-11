Taxation Of Virtual Assets In Nigeria

Nigeria's Revenue Service has issued comprehensive guidelines establishing the first administrative framework for taxing virtual assets, clarifying how existing tax laws apply to cryptocurrencies...

Pavestones is a modern, full service, female led law practice with a particular focus on technology and innovation. The practice was borne out of a desire to meet the legal requirements of businesses by adopting a modern, cost effective and less archaic approach. Our key practice areas are Corporate and Commercial, Technology and Innovation, Data Protection and Compliance Services, Energy and Natural Resources and Banking and Finance.

Article Insights

Seun Timi-Koleolu’s articles from Pavestones Legal are most popular: in Nigeria

with readers working within the Telecomms industries Pavestones Legal are most popular: within Employment and HR, Environment and Technology topic(s)

Introduction

On July 31, 2026, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) issued the Guidelines on the Taxation of Virtual Assets (the “Guidelines”), providing the first comprehensive administrative framework for the taxation of virtual asset transactions in Nigeria.

While the Guidelines do not introduce new taxes, they clarify how existing tax laws apply to virtual assets and establish new compliance obligations for taxpayers, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and certain peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace operators.

This newsletter highlights the key provisions of the Guidelines and their implications for businesses operating within Nigeria’s digital asset ecosystem.

Who and What Are Covered by the Guidelines?

The Guidelines apply to persons and entities who acquire, dispose of, exchange or otherwise deal in virtual assets; receive income or payments in virtual assets; operate as VASPs or P2P marketplace operators; derive taxable income, profits or gains from virtual assets; or provide virtual asset-related services. They cover a broad range of activities, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), tokenised assets, DeFi transactions, staking, mining, airdrops and token swaps.

What transactions are taxable?

A tax liability generally arises where a virtual asset is disposed of or income is earned from a virtual asset activity. Common taxable transactions include:

selling a virtual asset;

exchanging one virtual asset for another;

receiving staking or mining rewards;

earning rewards from DeFi activities;

selling NFTs;

receiving virtual assets as payment for goods or services; and

other transactions that result in taxable income or gains.

Depending on the nature of the transaction, the applicable taxes may include income tax, withholding tax, value added tax (VAT) and stamp duty.

What transactions are not taxable?

The Guidelines clarify that not every transaction involving a virtual asset gives rise to a tax liability. Generally, the following are not treated as taxable events:

holding a virtual asset without disposing of it;

transferring virtual assets between wallets owned by the same person;

locking up virtual assets for staking;

creating or minting NFTs;

tokenising real-world asset without a change in beneficial ownership; and

using virtual assets as collateral for a loan.

The Guidelines also clarify that the transfer of a virtual asset is generally not subject to VAT. Instead, VAT applies to taxable services provided by VASPs, such as exchange, brokerage and transaction facilitation services. In addition, the Guidelines do not apply to the eNaira or other Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

How Are Taxable Gains Computed?

The Guidelines introduce a new method for calculating gains from the disposal of virtual assets. Under this method, the purchase price and sale price are first converted into United States Dollars (USD) using the applicable exchange rates on the dates the asset was acquired and sold. The gain is then calculated in USD before being converted back into naira for tax purposes.

This approach is designed to ensure that taxpayers are taxed on their actual investment gains rather than gains arising solely from changes in the exchange rate.

How Will Virtual Asset Taxes Be Collected?

The Guidelines establish a structured framework for collecting taxes on virtual asset transactions, with responsibility shared between taxpayers and intermediaries such as VASPs and P2P marketplace operators. While taxpayers remain responsible for filing their annual tax returns and paying any outstanding tax, these intermediaries are required to deduct and remit certain taxes on behalf of users where applicable. The Guidelines also clarify that income earned from virtual asset activities, such as staking rewards, mining rewards, DeFi yields and virtual assets received as payment for goods or services, is generally taxable when received.

What Does Token-Native Tax Remittance Mean?

The Guidelines introduce a token-native tax remittance framework. Under this framework, withholding tax on qualifying virtual asset disposals and stamp duty are deducted and remitted in the same virtual asset used in the transaction, rather than first being converted into naira.

To support this framework, the NRS intends to establish a Token Treasury, which will initially accept only supported virtual assets from participating registered VASPs. Where a transaction involves an unsupported virtual asset, the Guidelines provide that it will be converted into a supported token without affecting the taxpayer’s withholding tax credit.

How Should Virtual Assets Be Valued?

The Guidelines establish valuation rules to ensure that virtual assets are valued consistently for tax purposes. Where a virtual asset is not directly priced in USD, taxpayers must use approved valuation sources to determine its fair market value and retain records to support their tax calculations. The Guidelines also prescribe how the cost of a virtual asset should be determined depending on how it was acquired, whether through a purchase, token swap, staking or mining rewards, a hard fork (where a blockchain splits and creates new tokens), or an airdrop (where free tokens are distributed by a project).

Where a taxpayer holds multiple units of the same virtual asset acquired at different times or prices, the Guidelines require a consistent method for determining the cost of the units disposed of. The default method is First-In, First-Out (FIFO), which assumes that the earliest acquired units are sold first, or the Weighted Average Cost method, which uses the average cost of all units held to calculate gains or losses. Once a method is adopted, it must be applied consistently.

Taxpayers may offset virtual asset gains and losses within the same tax year, but losses can only be applied against virtual asset gains and cannot be used to reduce other income.

What Are the Key Compliance Requirements and Penalties?

The Guidelines impose extensive compliance obligations on taxpayers, VASPs and certain P2P marketplace operators. Among other things, taxpayers engaging in virtual asset activities must register for tax purposes and obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN), while VASPs are required to verify users’ TINs, maintain prescribed records, file statutory returns and comply with the reporting requirements under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA).

Failure to comply with these obligations may result in significant penalties including administrative penalties imposed by the NRS.

Key Takeaways for Businesses

The Guidelines provide greater certainty on the taxation of virtual assets but also introduce significant compliance obligations. Businesses should therefore:

review how their virtual asset transactions are treated under the Guidelines;

ensure their accounting and tax systems can support the new valuation and reporting requirements;

maintain comprehensive transaction, valuation and exchange-rate records;

review arrangements with VASPs and other intermediaries to understand how tax compliance obligations will be managed; and

monitor further guidance from the NRS as the new framework is implemented.

Conclusion

The Guidelines mark a significant step in the development of Nigeria’s virtual asset tax framework by providing much-needed clarity on the taxation of digital asset transactions and the compliance obligations of taxpayers and intermediaries. While this newsletter highlights some of the key provisions of the Guidelines, it is not intended to be an exhaustive analysis of the framework.

Businesses involved in virtual asset activities should review their systems, governance and compliance processes to ensure they are prepared to meet the new reporting, withholding and record-keeping requirements and seek appropriate advice where necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.