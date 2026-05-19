Transiting From TaxPro Max To Rev360: Key Considerations For Nigerian Taxpayers

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Nigeria's Revenue Service has launched Rev360, a comprehensive digital platform that replaces TaxPro Max and consolidates tax compliance functions into a unified system. This transition raises critical questions about data migration, taxpayer onboarding, and the operational adjustments required to maintain compliance during the implementation phase. Tax advisers and corporate taxpayers must navigate new role-based access protocols and reconciliation procedures as the country accelerates its shift toward int
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On 30 April 2026, the Nigeria Revenue Service launched Rev360, a new digital tax administration platform replacing TaxPro Max and consolidating key tax compliance and administrative functions within a single self-service system. The rollout signals a further shift towards integrated, technology-driven tax administration in Nigeria.
This client alert examines the operational and compliance implications of the transition to Rev360, including onboarding, migration of taxpayer records, role-based access for tax advisers, and the practical steps taxpayers should take to manage reconciliation, governance, and filing risks during implementation.