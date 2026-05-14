Rev360: What Nigeria’s New Tax Platform Means For Businesses And How To Stay Ahead

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Nigeria's tax administration is undergoing a significant transformation with the launch of Rev360, a next-generation revenue platform set to debut on April 30, 2026. This new system promises to revolutionize efficiency, transparency, and taxpayer experience, marking a pivotal shift toward a smarter, more integrated tax infrastructure. Businesses must understand what this platform means for their operations and how to prepare for the changes ahead.
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Nigeria’s tax administration is on the brink of a major transformation as the Nigeria Revenue Service prepares to roll out Rev360, a next generation revenue platform, on April 30, 2026. The initiative is designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and the overall taxpayer experience. More importantly, it signals a shift toward a smarter, more integrated tax system one that businesses can no longer afford to treat as routine compliance.