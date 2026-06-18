When The Builder Leaves The Building

Wale Edun’s Legacy, Taiwo Oyedele’s Inheritance, and the Risk of Mistaking Revenue for Growth

There is a particular kind of institutional unease that comes not from failure, but from transition — the quiet anxiety of watching a framework that was working get handed to someone whose professional instincts were forged in an entirely different discipline.

On 21 April 2026, President Bola Tinubu approved the removal of Wale Edun as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, replacing him with Taiwo Oyedele, who had served as Minister of State for Finance since March 2026. The announcement was brief. The reasons were opaque. And the implications deserve far more serious examination than they have received.

What Edun Actually Built

To understand what is at stake, you have to understand what Wale Edun inherited — and what he fixed.

When the Tinubu administration took office in May 2023, Nigeria’s foreign exchange regime was a study in institutionalised dysfunction. Under the preceding administration, the country had drifted into a two-tiered currency market: an official rate propped up by costly government intervention, and a parallel black market rate that reflected what the economy was actually saying. The gap between these two rates was not merely an inconvenience — it was an open invitation to arbitrage, to rent-seeking, and to the kind of opaque currency manipulation that corrodes investor confidence from the inside out. The official rate required constant, unsustainable government support. Stories of those who exploited the gap between the two markets for personal gain were widespread, even if successful prosecutions were rare. Something had to give.

The decision to float the naira freely was painful on impact. For ordinary Nigerians, prices rose sharply. For international investors and multilateral institutions watching from outside, it was the most credible signal Nigeria had sent in years: that the government was finally willing to let the market speak, and to live with the truth of what the market said.

But unification alone was not enough. The harder task was rebuilding trust — and that required clearing the wreckage the old regime had left behind. Foreign exchange had been locked inside the country. Airlines were unable to repatriate revenues. International businesses sat on frozen funds with no resolution timeline. Emirates had suspended Nigerian operations. The signal to global capital was stark: Nigeria is not a safe place to bring your money.

Edun understood that the primary audience for his reforms was not the Nigerian street — it was the international investment community. He moved systematically. Backlogged FX obligations were cleared. Repatriation channels were restored. The CBN, under Governor Yemi Cardoso, launched the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System, bringing transparency and real-time order matching to a market that had long operated in shadow. The CBN subsequently reported that FX reforms contributed to improving balance-of-payments conditions and increasing investment flows into Nigeria by over 200 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

The macroeconomic results followed. Average daily FX turnover climbed from around US$150 million in 2021 to more than US$430 million by 2025 — the highest in over a decade. Portfolio inflows rose to US$3.4 billion in Q1 2024, up 61 per cent from the prior year. By Q2 2025, GDP growth had reached 4.23 per cent, external reserves had risen to $46.3 billion, and inflation had been moderating consistently since March 2025.

These are not trivial numbers. They represent a structural repositioning of Nigeria’s relationship with international capital — one that took discipline, credibility, and the kind of macroeconomic fluency that only comes from decades inside investment banking and international finance. Edun brought over four decades of experience in merchant banking, corporate finance, and international economics, including senior roles at Chase Merchant Bank, the World Bank’s Young Professionals Programme, and as co-founder of what became Stanbic IBTC. He was not a political appointment dressed in economic clothing. He was the real thing.

There is also a Lagos precedent worth recalling. Tinubu’s decision to appoint Edun drew on a relationship forged during Tinubu’s own tenure as Governor of Lagos State, when Edun served as Commissioner for Finance. It was during that period that Lagos began the internal revenue transformation that would eventually make it one of the top ten economies on the African continent, measured against sovereign states. Tinubu had seen what Edun could build. The appointment in 2023 was deliberate, and the results — painful as the transition was — vindicated the choice.

The Naira Question: A Balance Still Unfinished

One point deserves to be stated plainly, because it is often lost in the noise around currency devaluation. The naira, at approximately ₦1,400 to the dollar today, remains substantially below its true economic value. That is not necessarily catastrophic — for foreign investors, a competitively priced currency is a genuine attraction. It lowers the cost of entry, amplifies the return on investment in dollar terms, and makes Nigerian assets compelling relative to other frontier markets.

But Nigeria is an import-dependent economy. And in an import-dependent economy, a weak currency is effectively a tax on the poor. Every percentage point by which the naira fails to strengthen is a percentage point of purchasing power that the average Nigerian loses on food, medicine, and basic goods. The macroeconomic gains that have accrued at the aggregate level have not yet translated into tangible relief at the household level.

The work ahead is therefore not simply to maintain the gains Edun achieved — it is to complete them. A naira that stabilises in the region of ₦1,000 to the dollar, or ideally below, would preserve the investment attractiveness of the current regime while meaningfully improving the cost of living for ordinary citizens. That is the balance. It is achievable. But it requires the next minister to think like an economist and a strategist — not like a revenue collector.

The Question Taiwo Oyedele Must Answer

Which brings us to the appointment that has given many of us pause.

Taiwo Oyedele spent nearly three years as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. Under his leadership, four tax reform bills passed the National Assembly in May 2025, consolidating over 60 fragmented taxes into fewer than 10 streamlined statutes, with the reforms taking effect from January 2026. It is an impressive record. The tax consolidation exercise was long overdue, and Oyedele prosecuted it with intelligence, persistence, and political skill. He worked within the system Edun built. He is not a lightweight.

But there is a tension at the heart of this appointment that deserves honest examination.

“Nigeria cannot tax its way to success. Tax is, by its nature, a burden — necessary, yes, but a burden nonetheless. It should be the harvest of growth, not the seed of it. What this economy needs is not a more efficient extractor of existing output, but a brave and creative mind willing to find the pathways through which new output is generated.”

Taxation and economic growth are not the same discipline. In fact, at their extremes, they work in opposing directions. The objective of a tax professional — however brilliant — is fundamentally about extraction: identifying taxable activity, closing loopholes, maximising the state’s share of existing economic output. The objective of an economist tasked with growing GDP is almost the reverse: creating the conditions under which new economic activity emerges, under which investors deploy capital they would otherwise keep elsewhere, under which businesses take risks they would otherwise avoid.

Raise taxes aggressively and you may increase government revenue in the short term. But you also increase the cost of doing business, reduce the incentive to invest, and risk pushing economic activity underground or across borders. The countries that have grown their way to prosperity have not done so primarily through taxation — they have done so by making themselves attractive destinations for productive capital, and then taxing the growth that followed. Sequence matters. Nigeria needs growth first. Revenue is the consequence, not the cause.

The concern, then, is not that Oyedele is unqualified. The concern is about orientation — about which instinct dominates when the difficult choices arrive. Will he look at a sluggish sector and ask how to stimulate it? Or will he look at an underleveraged tax base and ask how to extract more from it? Will he be an economist and an innovator, or an accountant with a minister’s portfolio? The answer to that question will define his tenure.

What Must Not Be Lost

Whatever the reasons for Edun’s departure — and the most credible account points to health concerns that eventually made the role untenable — the architecture he put in place must be protected. The unified FX market, the restored repatriation channels, the rebuilt relationship with multilateral institutions, the credit rating upgrade, the renewed appetite of foreign portfolio investors for Nigerian assets: these are not decorative achievements. They are load-bearing structures.

The incoming minister inherits a reformed system that remains fragile. International investors have returned, but they have not forgotten how quickly the environment changed before. They are watching for signals. A pivot towards aggressive domestic taxation — particularly any measure that increases the burden on foreign-owned enterprises or complicates profit repatriation — would send exactly the wrong message at exactly the wrong moment.

Oyedele has the intelligence to understand this. He has seen, from the inside, what the international investment community responded to and what it feared. The hope is that he governs from that knowledge, and not from the comfort zone of his professional formation. Nigeria needs creative economic strategy. It needs someone brave enough to look beyond the existing revenue base and find new pathways to growth.

The most dangerous thing a tax expert can do when handed the keys to an economy is to treat the economy as a tax problem.

Oyinkansola Alakija

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