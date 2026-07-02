Higher Education Sector: Key Tax Considerations

- within Accounting and Audit, International Law and Environment topic(s)
- in Africa
QUICK SUMMARY
Higher education institutions face growing tax complexity as they persify income, expand globally, and evolve their operations. This increases exposure across VAT, employee taxation, and corporate tax.
Key challenges include managing VAT on mixed activities, navigating complex remuneration and global mobility, and maintaining compliance with PBO requirements. Proactive tax management is essential to mitigate risk and support sustainable growth.
In this issue:
Introduction: Summary of Key Issues
- The VAT Conundrum
- The Cost of persification
Indirect Taxes: Key Takeaways
- Key Tax Risks – VAT
Employees’ Tax & Global Mobility: Key Risks and Recommendations
- Remuneration Structure and Employee Benefits
- Third Party Service Providers and Contractors
- Retirement Benefits, Other Benefits and Allowances
- Tax Directives
- Global Mobility
International Tax: Permanent Establishment Risk
Corporate Income Tax: Key Risks and Recommendations
- University Subsidiaries
- Maintaining PBO Status
- Donations and Section 18A Certificates
- Transfer of Assets and Capital Gains
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]