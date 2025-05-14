ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Incident Response: Cyber In Digital Forensics By Vijay Rathour & Anton Esterhuizen (Video)

SG
SNG Grant Thornton

Contributor

SNG Grant Thornton logo
SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
Explore Firm Details
Discover how digital forensics plays a pivotal role in cyber incident response. Learn about the tools, techniques, and processes used to investigate cybercrimes, trace breaches, and secure critical evidence.
South Africa Technology
SNG Grant Thornton

Discover how digital forensics plays a pivotal role in cyber incident response. Learn about the tools, techniques, and processes used to investigate cybercrimes, trace breaches, and secure critical evidence. Stay informed on how experts combat cyber threats in today's digital age!

Originally published 27 Jan 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of SNG Grant Thornton
SNG Grant Thornton
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More