Incident Response: Cyber In Digital Forensics By Vijay Rathour & Anton Esterhuizen (Video)

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
Discover how digital forensics plays a pivotal role in cyber incident response. Learn about the tools, techniques, and processes used to investigate cybercrimes, trace breaches, and secure critical evidence.
Discover how digital forensics plays a pivotal role in cyber
incident response. Learn about the tools, techniques, and processes
used to investigate cybercrimes, trace breaches, and secure
critical evidence. Stay informed on how experts combat cyber
threats in today's digital age!
Originally published 27 Jan 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.